New Rochelle Man Killed at Larchmont Train Station

Larchmont Police say a 32 year old New Rochelle man jumped in front of a train at the Larchmont train station Thursday night.
The victim died at the scene. At 8:25 pm, Police say a dispatcher received a 911 call reporting an individual had just jumped in front of a southbound train at the Larchmont station. Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney says officers arrived and found the deceased on the tracks.
The case will be investigated by the MTA.
author
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
I think I saw him — a tall man with dred locks all around. He had a tye die shirt. He hesitated and appeared to look at his cell phone on the bridge as three of us slowly crossed. So sad, rest in peace.