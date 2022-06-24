New Rochelle Man Killed at Larchmont Train Station

Larchmont Police say a 32 year old New Rochelle man jumped in front of a train at the Larchmont train station Thursday night.

The victim died at the scene. At 8:25 pm, Police say a dispatcher received a 911 call reporting an individual had just jumped in front of a southbound train at the Larchmont station. Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney says officers arrived and found the deceased on the tracks.

The case will be investigated by the MTA.

