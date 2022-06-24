Saturday, June 25, 2022
81 F
Larchmont
HomeNewsNew Rochelle Man Killed at Larchmont Train Station
BlotterFeaturedLarchmontNew RochelleNews

New Rochelle Man Killed at Larchmont Train Station

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 1
Post Views: 3,664
Larchmont Train Station – file photo

Larchmont Police say a 32 year old New Rochelle man jumped in front of a train at the Larchmont train station Thursday night.

The victim died at the scene. At 8:25 pm, Police say a dispatcher received a 911 call reporting an individual had just jumped in front of a southbound train at the Larchmont  station. Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney says officers arrived and found the deceased on the tracks.

The case will be investigated by the MTA.

 

sponsored by

author

theLoop

theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.

theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Cary Mayers
Cary Mayers
1 day ago

I think I saw him — a tall man with dred locks all around. He had a tye die shirt. He hesitated and appeared to look at his cell phone on the bridge as three of us slowly crossed. So sad, rest in peace.

0
Reply
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Swan

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

New Rochelle Man Killed at Larchmont Train Station

theLoop - 1