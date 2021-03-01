New Rochelle Gunfire Sunday on Main Street

Afternoon gunfire erupted in New Rochelle Sunday near Monroe College’s Allison Hall and The Hollow Courts housing project on busy Main Street.

No-one was injured or arrested in connection with the case but New Rochelle Police say they arrested a gun-toting man who appeared to be trying to leave the area. Police say that officers responding to a report of gunfire on the busy street arrived at Echo Avenue and Main shortly after 2pm.

After giving chase and catching the man running from the area officers say they recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun. 22 year old Nasiem K Lopez of White Plains is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana Second Degree. Department spokesperson Captain Cosmo Costa says, though, that Lopez was NOT apparently involved in the initial shooting report that drew officers to the area.

Police continue to search for two male suspects, both in their mid 20’s, one who was wearing a gray jacket and an orange hooded sweatshirt. The other was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. Both are suspected of firing handguns and successfully fleeing on foot along Echo Avenue. Beyond that there are very few details of the shooting including who might have been the intended target. Detectives are conducting a follow-up investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.