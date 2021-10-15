New Rochelle Cabbie Victim of Apparent Homicide

New Rochelle Police say a 62 year old taxi driver was found unresponsive with two apparent gun shot wounds in the parking lot of Juliano’s Caterers at 700 Main Street Thursday morning.

He is identified as Andres Valenzuela of New Rochelle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say Valenzuela was finishing his shift as a Taxi Driver and was parking his cab when this incident occurred.

Anyone with any information that may be of assistance to investigators is asked to call the New Rochelle Police Department’s main line: 914-654-2300.