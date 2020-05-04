New Rochelle Adds Testing Center

New Rochelle is partnering with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital and the state to open a walk-in COVID-19 testing center Monday, reports LoHud.

The location is on Lockwood Avenue, near the hospital and physicians’ offices.

 It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays thereafter.

Access is by appointment only. Residents should call their physician in advance or the New York State Hotline at 1-888-364-3065.

The drive-in testing facility at Glen Island continues to operate.

