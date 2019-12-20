Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Open houses on weekends, too! The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office.

New
$630,000

Full-Service Building

10 Byron Place, #PH816
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 1Beds
  • 1.1Baths
  • 999Square Feet
Sold
$2,200,000

(SOLD: $2,025,000) A Very Special Property!

7 Rebeau Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 5.2Baths
  • 4,753Square Feet
Sold
$2,050,000

(SOLD: $1,950,000) Updated Circa 1899 Victorian

414 Orienta Avenue
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 5Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 4,713Square Feet
Sold
$1,195,000

(SOLD: $1,195,000) Unlimited Potential

1025 Sunhaven Drive
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,566Square Feet
Sold
$990,000

(SOLD: $975,000) Entertainer’s Delight

562 Pinebrook Boulevard
New Rochelle, NY 10805

  • 4Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 3,915Square Feet
Sold
$880,000

(SOLD: $862,500) Luxurious Spacious Condo

10 Byron Place Unit #402
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,440Square Feet
Sold
$749,000

(SOLD: $730,000) Classic Brick Colonial

70 Argyll Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10804

  • 6Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,793Square Feet
Rented
$8,700/month

(RENTED: $8,500/month) Renovated Rental

10 Centre Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 3,000Square Feet
Rented
$4,300/month

(RENTED: $4,100/month) Charming and Bright Colonial

141 Plymouth Drive
Scarsdale, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,000Square Feet

