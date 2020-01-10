Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Open houses on weekends, too! The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office.

New
$869,000

Move-In Ready

24 Blossom Terrace
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,900Square Feet
New
$7,200/month

Waterfront Rental

13 Dock Pathway
New Rochelle, NY 10801

  • 4Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 3,000Square Feet
Sold
$4,495,000

(SOLD: $4,170,000) Luxury and Beyond!

1 Renaissance Square PH6CD
White Plains, NY 10601

  • 4Beds
  • 6.1Baths
  • 5,050Square Feet
Sold
$1,329,000

(SOLD: $1,250,000) Historic Colonial Revival

535 Munro Avenue
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 6Beds
  • 2.2Baths
  • 4,472Square Feet
Sold
$929,000

(SOLD: $954,000) Pristine Colonial

2 Manor Place
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,998Square Feet
Sold
$169,000

(SOLD: $160,000) Commuter’s Dream!

90 Union Street Unit #2D
New Rochelle, NY 10805

  • 2Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 900Square Feet
Rented
$6,500/month

(RENTED: $5,500) Beautifully Maintained

426 Forest Avenue
New Rochelle, NY 10804

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,775Square Feet

