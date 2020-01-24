Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Open houses on weekends, too! The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office.

New
$6,999,000

Custom Built Estate

5 Sarosca Farm Lane
Purchase, NY 10577

  • 7Beds
  • 9.5Baths
  • 16,754Square Feet
New
$3,399,000

Colonial in The Manor!

58 Beach Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 5.1Baths
  • 5,432Square Feet
New
$1,895,000

A Contemporary Beauty

10 Fenbrook Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 4,951Square Feet
New
$1,049,000

Full-Service Building

10 Byron Place, #PH809
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,501Square Feet
New
$869,000

Traditional Meets Modern

102 Devonshire Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,492Square Feet
New
$189,000

Spacious Coop

90 Bryant Avenue Unit #1D
White Plains, NY 10605

  • 1Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 825Square Feet
New
$7,600/month

Conveniently Located Colonial

54 Chatsworth Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.2Baths
  • 1,914Square Feet
New
$2,550/month

Easy Lifestyle

175 Huguenot Unit #905
New Rochelle, NY 10801

  • 1Beds
  • 1.1Baths
  • 825Square Feet
Sold
$975,000

(SOLD: $975,000) Newly Renovated

51 Ellsworth Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,937Square Feet
Sold
$890,000

(SOLD: $890,000) Delightful & Cheerful

755 Forest Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,124Square Feet
Rented
$10,000/month

(RENTED: $9,500) New Luxury Rental

69 Chester Place
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 4,197Square Feet

