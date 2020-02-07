Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Open houses on weekends, too! The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office.

New
$2,925,000

Newly Constructed Colonial

189 Larchmont Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.2Baths
  • 5,800Square Feet
New
$1,699,999

Modern Living on Cul-de-Sac

7 Winding Brook Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 5.1Baths
  • 3,823Square Feet
New
$1,649,000

One of a Kind!

1 Beechtree Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 6Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 4,600Square Feet
New
$1,595,000

The Home with it All!

31 Oak Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 3,146Square Feet
New
$1,549,000

Dramatic Tudor in Howell Park

110 Carleon Ave.
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 3,010Square Feet
New
$879,999

Charming Tudor

12 Mardon Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,832Square Feet
New
$869,000

Picture Perfect Home

16 Rockland Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,836Square Feet
New
$849,000

Neighborhood Charmer

5 Vine Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,881Square Feet
New
$799,000

Sundrenched New Construction

23 North Brook Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 2,236Square Feet
New
$575,000

Renovated & Spacious 2 Bedroom

1 Washington Square 2B
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,410Square Feet
New
$499,000

Luxurious Living

35 North Chatsworth Avenue Unit 3C
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 1Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 1,155Square Feet
Sold
$3,950,000

(SOLD: $3,450,000) Exclusive Gated Waterfront Community

1327 Flagler Drive
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 5Beds
  • 7.1Baths
  • 8,312Square Feet
Sold
$910,000

(SOLD: $890,000) Unique Townhouse

9 Pine Ridge Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,831Square Feet
Sold
$835,000

(SOLD: $820,000) Full Service Building

10 Byron Place, PH812
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,411Square Feet
Sold
$169,000

(SOLD: $172,000) Sun Filled Jr. 4

126 Church Street Unit 5E
New Rochelle, NY 10805

  • 1Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 900Square Feet

