Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Open houses on weekends, too! The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office.

New
$2,599,000

Penthouse with Panoramic Views

1 Renaissance Square PH 2C
Whi, NY 10605

  • 2Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 3,664Square Feet
New
$2,450,000

Elegant Renovated Tudor

17 South Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 3.2Baths
  • 4,433Square Feet
New
$2,350,000

Elegant & Stylish Tudor

21 Monroe Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 6Beds
  • 4.2Baths
  • 4,272Square Feet
New
$2,235,000

Renovated & Expanded Colonial

4 Dundee Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.2Baths
  • 5,035Square Feet
New
$1,779,000

Fabulous Contemporary with Pool

1010 Seahaven Drive
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 3,634Square Feet
New
$1,595,000

Elegant Mid-Century Modern

9 Pilgrim Road
Rye, NY 10580

  • 5Beds
  • 4.2Baths
  • 4,555Square Feet
New
$1,549,000

Majestic Mediterranean

20 Seymour Place
White Plains, NY 10605

  • 5Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 3,766Square Feet
New
$1,385,000

Front Porch Renovated Colonial

12 Maplewood Street
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,600Square Feet
New
$1,249,000

Move-In Ready Mid-Century

4 Sherwood Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,733Square Feet
New
$1,049,000

Bright & Stylish Tudor

642 Forest Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 2,229Square Feet
New
$859,000

Renovated Colonial

65 Hillcrest Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 1.1Baths
  • 1,623Square Feet
New
$5,600/month

Private Setting

167 Harding Drive
New Rochelle, NY 10805

  • 3Beds
  • 2Baths
  • Square Feet
New
$2,150/month

Commuter’s Delight!

2 Washington Square, Unit 4C
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 1Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 707Square Feet
Rented
$6,800/month

(RENTED: $6,300/month) Classic Beauty

56 Pell Place
New Rochelle, NY 10804

  • 4Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 4,461Square Feet
Sold
$2,345,000

(SOLD: $2,100,000) Stunning New Construction

1040 Cove Road
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 6Beds
  • 5.1Baths
  • 5,519Square Feet

