Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Open houses on weekends, too! The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office.
1 Renaissance Square PH 2C 17 South Drive 21 Monroe Avenue 4 Dundee Road 1010 Seahaven Drive 9 Pilgrim Road 20 Seymour Place 12 Maplewood Street 4 Sherwood Drive 642 Forest Avenue 65 Hillcrest Avenue 167 Harding Drive 2 Washington Square, Unit 4C 56 Pell Place 1040 Cove Road
Penthouse with Panoramic Views
Whi, NY 10605
Elegant Renovated Tudor
Larchmont, NY 10538
Elegant & Stylish Tudor
Larchmont, NY 10538
Renovated & Expanded Colonial
Larchmont, NY 10538
Fabulous Contemporary with Pool
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Elegant Mid-Century Modern
Rye, NY 10580
Majestic Mediterranean
White Plains, NY 10605
Front Porch Renovated Colonial
Larchmont, NY 10538
Move-In Ready Mid-Century
Larchmont, NY 10538
Bright & Stylish Tudor
Larchmont, NY 10538
Renovated Colonial
Larchmont, NY 10538
Private Setting
New Rochelle, NY 10805
Commuter’s Delight!
Larchmont, NY 10538
(RENTED: $6,300/month) Classic Beauty
New Rochelle, NY 10804
(SOLD: $2,100,000) Stunning New Construction
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
1 Renaissance Square PH 2C
17 South Drive
21 Monroe Avenue
4 Dundee Road
1010 Seahaven Drive
9 Pilgrim Road
20 Seymour Place
12 Maplewood Street
4 Sherwood Drive
642 Forest Avenue
65 Hillcrest Avenue
167 Harding Drive
2 Washington Square, Unit 4C
56 Pell Place
1040 Cove Road
Comment