Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

Open houses on weekends, too! The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office.

Open House
$3,799,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 2:00-4:00 PM

Restored Victorian

58 Grove Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 6Beds
  • 5.1Baths
  • 5,599Square Feet
Open House
$2,925,000
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 1:00-3:00 & Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 PM

Newly Constructed Colonial

189 Larchmont Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.2Baths
  • 5,800Square Feet
Open House
$2,550,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:30-3:00 PM

Contemporary Arts & Crafts

110 East Hickory Grove Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 4,399Square Feet
Open House
$2,195,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 PM

Newly Constructed Colonial

84 Weaver Street
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 5,862Square Feet
Open House
$1,895,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 2:00-4:00 PM

A Contemporary Beauty

10 Fenbrook Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 4,951Square Feet
Open House
$1,895,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 PM

Renovated Gem

6 Gerlach Place
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 3,024Square Feet
Open House
$1,699,999
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:30-3:00 PM

Modern Living on Cul-de-Sac

7 Winding Brook Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 5.1Baths
  • 3,823Square Feet
Open House
$1,595,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 2:00-3:30 PM

Elegant Mid-Century Modern

9 Pilgrim Road
Rye, NY 10580

  • 5Beds
  • 4.2Baths
  • 4,555Square Feet
Open House
$1,495,000
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 1:00-3:00 & Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 PM

Renovated Modern Colonial

26 Poplar Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.2Baths
  • 2,375Square Feet
Open House
$1,399,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 PM

Center Hall Colonial in Ardsley Chase

25 Cheshire Lane
Scarsdale, NY 10583

  • 4Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 4,407Square Feet
Open House
$1,395,000
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 12:00-2:00 PM

Quintessential Arts and Crafts

100 West Hickory Grove Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,509Square Feet
Open House
$1,279,000
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 1:00-4:00 PM

Classic Colonial

6 Varela Lane
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 3,990Square Feet
Open House
$1,129,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 PM

Beautiful Tudor

33 Maple Hill Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 3Baths
  • 2,536Square Feet
Open House
$999,999
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 PM

Modern and Spacious Contemporary

112 Devonshire Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,390Square Feet
Open House
$869,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:00-3:00 PM

Traditional Meets Modern

102 Devonshire Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,492Square Feet
Open House
$860,000
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 1:00-3:00 PM

Beautiful Dutch Colonial

92 Pinebrook Road
New Rochelle, NY 10804

  • 5Beds
  • 3.1Baths
  • 2,934Square Feet
Open House
$859,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 2:00-4:00 PM

Renovated Colonial

65 Hillcrest Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 1.1Baths
  • 1,623Square Feet
Open House
$829,000
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 1:00-3:00 PM

Move-In Ready

24 Blossom Terrace
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,900Square Feet
Open House
$799,000
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 1:00-3:00 & Sunday, March 1, 1:00-4:00 PM

Stylish Colonial

16 Devonshire Road
New Rochelle, NY 10804

  • 3Beds
  • 3Baths
  • 2,034Square Feet
Open House
$647,000
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 12:00 - 1:30 PM

Perfectly Located Colonial

185 Dante Avenue
Tuckahoe, NY 10707

  • 3Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 1,686Square Feet
Open House
$295,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 1:30-3:00 PM

Carefree Lifestyle

1 Washington Square 6A
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 1Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 1,065Square Feet
Open House
$189,000
Open House: Sunday, March 1, 2:00-4:00 PM

Spacious Coop

90 Bryant Avenue Unit #1D
White Plains, NY 10605

  • 1Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 825Square Feet
Open House
$9,500/month
Open House: Saturday, February 29, 12:00-2:00 PM

