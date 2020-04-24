Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office. Open houses on weekends, too, when they’re back!

New
$1,490,000

Sun-drenched Colonial

5 Country Lane
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 4,955Square Feet
New
$685,000

Breathtaking Marshland Views

18 Deane Place
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,902Square Feet
Sold
1,950,000

(SOLD: $1,950,000) Modern Design

550 Claflin Avenue
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 5Beds
  • 4.2Baths
  • 5,500Square Feet
Sold
$1,439,000

(SOLD: $1,600,000) Stunning Cape Colonial

6 Beverly Place
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,324Square Feet
Sold
$699,000

(SOLD: $655,000) Charming Cape Cod

300 4th Street
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,692Square Feet
Rented
$7,500/month

(RENTED: $7,500) Colonial in The Manor

14 Locust Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,302Square Feet
Rented
$6,750/month

(RENTED: $6,900) Pristine and Sun-Drenched

37 Sherwood Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 3,456Square Feet

