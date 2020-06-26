Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office. Open houses on weekends, too!
217 Larchmont Avenue 545 Claflin Avenue 12 Lawrence Lane 77 Magnolia Avenue 22 Malysana Lane 41 Wendt Avenue 16 North Chatsworth Avenue Unit 407 2 Highwood Avenue 54 Woodbine Avenie 10 Byron Place Unit #604 320 Palmer Avenue Unit 1E 2 Highwood Avenue 1072 Palmer Avenue 10 Byron Place Unit 418 101 Sheldrake Place Unit 12 58 Beach Avenue 189 Larchmont Avenue 26 Poplar Road 100 West Hickory Grove Drive 8 Wagon Wheel Road 6 Varela Lane 5 Vine Road 7 Slocum Street 11 Bayard Street 82 Iselin Terrace 280 Guion Drive 14 North Chatsworth Avenue, 2B 14 North Chatsworth Avenue 1A
Location, Location, Location!
Larchmont, NY 10538
Private & Updated Colonial
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Gracious Living
Harrison, NY 10528
Tranquil and Classic
Larchmont, NY 10538
Waterfront Living
New Rochelle, NY 10805
Charming & Updated Colonial
Larchmont, NY 10538
Ideally Located Coop
Larchmont, NY 10538
Stately Tudor
Larchmont, NY 10538
The Heart of the Manor
Larchmont, NY 10538
Luxurious Spacious Condo
Larchmont, NY 10538
Modern & Convenient
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Stately Tudor
Larchmont, NY 10538
Conveniently Located Rental
Larchmont, NY 10538
Luxury Condo
Larchmont, NY 10538
Manhattan Lifestyle in Mamaroneck
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
(SOLD: $3,300,000) Designer Details
Larchmont, NY 10538
(SOLD: $2,700,000) Newly Constructed Colonial
Larchmont, NY 10538
(SOLD: $1,510,000) Renovated Modern Colonial
Larchmont, NY 10538
(SOLD: $1,395,000) Quintessential Arts and Crafts
Larchmont, NY 10538
(SOLD: $1,323,000) Open Concept Contemporary!
Mamaroneck, NY 10543
(SOLD: $1,295,000) Classic Colonial
Larchmont, NY 10538
(SOLD: $862,000) Neighborhood Charmer
Larchmont, NY 10538
(SOLD: $774,000) Classic and Modern Colonial
New Rochelle, NY 10801
(RENTED: $9,250) Colonial Close to All!
Larchmont, NY 10538
(RENTED: $9,200) Classic Center Hall Colonial
Larchmont, NY 10538
(RENTED: $6,300) Easy Living!
Larchmont, NY 10538
(RENTED: $2,600) Spacious Rental
Larchmont, NY 10538
(RENTED: $2,650) Furnished Rental in Town
Larchmont, NY 10538
217 Larchmont Avenue
545 Claflin Avenue
12 Lawrence Lane
77 Magnolia Avenue
22 Malysana Lane
41 Wendt Avenue
16 North Chatsworth Avenue Unit 407
2 Highwood Avenue
54 Woodbine Avenie
10 Byron Place Unit #604
320 Palmer Avenue Unit 1E
2 Highwood Avenue
1072 Palmer Avenue
10 Byron Place Unit 418
101 Sheldrake Place Unit 12
58 Beach Avenue
189 Larchmont Avenue
26 Poplar Road
100 West Hickory Grove Drive
8 Wagon Wheel Road
6 Varela Lane
5 Vine Road
7 Slocum Street
11 Bayard Street
82 Iselin Terrace
280 Guion Drive
14 North Chatsworth Avenue, 2B
14 North Chatsworth Avenue 1A