Real Estate Listings: Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and More

By Houlihan Lawrence
212
0

The latest real estate property listings from Houlihan Lawrence’s Larchmont office. Open houses on weekends, too!

Open House
$1,359,000
Open House: Sunday, June 28th 2:00-4:00PM

Location, Location, Location!

217 Larchmont Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 5Baths
  • 3,092Square Feet
New
$2,299,000

Private & Updated Colonial

545 Claflin Avenue
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 3Beds
  • 5Baths
  • 4,504Square Feet
New
$2,125,000

Gracious Living

12 Lawrence Lane
Harrison, NY 10528

  • 6Beds
  • 5Baths
  • 5,475Square Feet
New
$1,995,000

Tranquil and Classic

77 Magnolia Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 3Baths
  • 3,022Square Feet
New
$1,625,000

Waterfront Living

22 Malysana Lane
New Rochelle, NY 10805

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 5,483Square Feet
New
$1,595,000

Charming & Updated Colonial

41 Wendt Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4Baths
  • 2,916Square Feet
New
$1,295,000

Ideally Located Coop

16 North Chatsworth Avenue Unit 407
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 3Baths
  • 2,000Square Feet
New
$1,289,000

Stately Tudor

2 Highwood Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 5.1Baths
  • 4,609Square Feet
New
$1,285,000

The Heart of the Manor

54 Woodbine Avenie
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 4Baths
  • 3,127Square Feet
New
$765,000

Luxurious Spacious Condo

10 Byron Place Unit #604
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,249Square Feet
New
$299,000

Modern & Convenient

320 Palmer Avenue Unit 1E
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 2Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 950Square Feet
New
$7,900/month

Stately Tudor

2 Highwood Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 5.1Baths
  • 4,609Square Feet
New
$5,388/month

Conveniently Located Rental

1072 Palmer Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,170Square Feet
New
$5,300/month

Luxury Condo

10 Byron Place Unit 418
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 2Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,280Square Feet
New
$4,000/month

Manhattan Lifestyle in Mamaroneck

101 Sheldrake Place Unit 12
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 2Beds
  • 2Baths
  • 1,209Square Feet
Sold
$3,399,000

(SOLD: $3,300,000) Designer Details

58 Beach Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 5.1Baths
  • 5,432Square Feet
Sold
$2,925,000

(SOLD: $2,700,000) Newly Constructed Colonial

189 Larchmont Avenue
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.2Baths
  • 5,800Square Feet
Sold
$1,495,000

(SOLD: $1,510,000) Renovated Modern Colonial

26 Poplar Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.2Baths
  • 2,375Square Feet
Sold
$1,395,000

(SOLD: $1,395,000) Quintessential Arts and Crafts

100 West Hickory Grove Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,509Square Feet
Sold
$1,375,000

(SOLD: $1,323,000) Open Concept Contemporary!

8 Wagon Wheel Road
Mamaroneck, NY 10543

  • 4Beds
  • 4Baths
  • 4,012Square Feet
Sold
$1,279,000

(SOLD: $1,295,000) Classic Colonial

6 Varela Lane
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 5Beds
  • 4.1Baths
  • 3,990Square Feet
Sold
$849,000

(SOLD: $862,000) Neighborhood Charmer

5 Vine Road
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 1,881Square Feet
Sold
$775,000

(SOLD: $774,000) Classic and Modern Colonial

7 Slocum Street
New Rochelle, NY 10801

  • 5Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 3,050Square Feet
Rented
$8,500/month

(RENTED: $9,250) Colonial Close to All!

11 Bayard Street
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,224Square Feet
Rented
$8,400/month

(RENTED: $9,200) Classic Center Hall Colonial

82 Iselin Terrace
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 4Beds
  • 2.1Baths
  • 2,464Square Feet
Rented
$6,400/month

(RENTED: $6,300) Easy Living!

280 Guion Drive
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 3Beds
  • 5Baths
  • 2,500Square Feet
Rented
$2,950/month

(RENTED: $2,600) Spacious Rental

14 North Chatsworth Avenue, 2B
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 1Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 1,000Square Feet
Rented
$2,700/month

(RENTED: $2,650) Furnished Rental in Town

14 North Chatsworth Avenue 1A
Larchmont, NY 10538

  • 1Beds
  • 1Baths
  • 800Square Feet

