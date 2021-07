After more than two years, the Humane Society of Westchester at New Rochelle is opening a new state-of-the-art shelter that employs modern sheltering standards, taking the organization into the future.

The shelter, at 70 Portman Road in New Rochelle, has undergone a $4.5 million renovation including a host of improvements aimed at creating a warmer and more practical space and increasing the number of pet adoptions.

Here are some shots of the work in progress earlier this year.