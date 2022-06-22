Saturday, June 25, 2022
81 F
Larchmont
HomeArtsNew Home for Music School of Westchester
ArtsFeaturedKidsLarchmontMamaroneckWestchester County

New Home for Music School of Westchester

Loop Contributor
Loop Contributor
Comments 0
Post Views: 649

Sponsored Post

Combining the best features of European and American Music Education, the Music School of Westchester is accepting now registration for summer classes and the fall of 2022 at its new location 875 Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck. The new facilities of the Music School of Westchester- conveniently located between New Rochelle and Rye,  next to Larchmont, Scarsdale, Harrison and White Plains – offer a superb setting for enjoyable music lessons.

We offer professional instruction to children and adults in all instruments as well as theory, composition and voice.  We do have appropriate educators to help children with learning disabilities.  All kinds of music are taught at the MSW: from classical to contemporary, rock, jazz, folk…We believe music should be part of any child’s curriculum. It helps develop memory, coordination, rigorous study habits and discipline which will help  in other areas of study. Music helps children grow self-esteem and creativity and keeps them happy and  away from screens, computers and other devices.

Since its creation in 1983, the MSW has become one of the finest music institutions in Westchester and has taught thousands of students from both the local community and more than 50 other countries. Its international faculty includes over 35 dedicated teachers, all prominent artists. Studying music in an academic setting gives students the advantage of having access to a large and professional faculty. It gives them the opportunity to learn according to a progressive curriculum and to be evaluated periodically by the standards of the school. In addition, a school gives the opportunity to play in ensembles, which encourages cooperation and develops music sensibility.

sponsored by

We do hope you will come and visit us at our new location !

 

 

 

Loop Contributor
Loop Contributorhttps://larchmontloop.com
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Umbrella Point
Next articleTo the Editor: Both Sides in Mamaroneck Village Trustee Primary

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

New Rochelle Man Killed at Larchmont Train Station

theLoop - 1