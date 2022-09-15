New Drawing + Mindfulness Program in Larchmont

“Drawing Meditations in Nature,” is a new, unique 3-week series offered at Sheldrake Environmental Center in Larchmont, starting September 23. The program uses mindfulness and drawing exercises to help participants use time in nature to unlock their creativity and openness. Designed for adults and teens over 14, this in-person program works for all levels of art and meditation experience. No previous experience required.

Starting Friday, September 23 from 9 am – 10:30 am, each 90-minute session will include:Meditation and mindfulness exercises; Guided observation and drawing from nature; Group conversation and connection; Meaningful time in nature settings.

The series costs $75 and will be co-taught by Sheldrake botanical artist-naturalist, Susan Girling, and Katy Romita, a certified mindfulness-meditation instructor. Romita is the founder of One Small Stone, which helps people create more peace in their own lives and in the world.

For advance registration and to learn more, go to www.sheldrakecenter.org. Sheldrake Environmental Center is located at 685 Weaver St, Larchmont, NY 10538 914.834.1443