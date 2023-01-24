New DMV Office Opens in White Plains

You won’t have to go to Yonkers or Peekskill (unless you want to) or to the temporary Department of Motor Vehicles office in Tarrytown ever again.

The new White Plains DMV opened Monday, Jan. 23, on the ground floor of The Source shopping complex, 1 Maple Ave., where Whole Foods, Cheesecake Factory, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Raymour & Flanigan are located.

The sad, old White Plains DMV location, which opened in 1972 at the former White Plains Mall, closed in March of 2022. The building has been demolished, and a new development that will include 860 rental apartments is to be built there.

A DMV location for central Westchester has been in a temporary location in Tarrytown, but it closed its doors Friday.

“Our biggest focus with every office relocation or remodel is to improve the experience for those we serve,” he said. “This office provides easy access, ample parking, and a convenient location for the residents in this area,” says State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder.

Hours at the new office will be Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the DMV. Reservations can be made online. Many transactions can now be done online.

The DMV has launched a webpage where customers can begin applying for REAL ID or Enhanced ID driver’s licenses. The federal government has extended the deadline to May 7, 2025, before travelers will need one of the IDs, or a passport, to take a domestic flight.