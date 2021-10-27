Neighbors Say Tree Cutting in Mamaroneck Town Needs Controls

A neighborhood effort to stop the Town of Mamaroneck from cutting down large, mature and shady trees without a review process, could lead to changes in what’s known as the Town Tree Code.

According to Town of Mamaroneck resident Judith Herbst, last week “without neighbor notification…trees are being removed and taken down from our neighborhood, reducing the canopy.” Trees are usually removed for home development and renovations, or for safety when a tree may fall from storms or decay.

Herbst and others say that 16 mature trees have been cut down and removed over the last few months within a 1-mile radius: the Larchmont Metro-North train station to North Chatsworth, Rockingstone, and Murray Avenues.

The current code applies to homes on a half-acre or more. The majority of the homes in many areas in the Town sit on less than half an acre. The group wants a review process for all residential properties that would notify neighbors within 150 yds., issue a report by an independent arborist, design a replacement plan, and more.

“Moving forward with updating the current tree code is critical and in light of what I personally am seeing on a more recurring basis of trees being taken down, I think we need to move quickly,” Herbst says.

Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor Nancy Seligson writes. “the Town staff is currently reviewing suggestions to amend the Town tree code made by the Sustainability Collaborative. We hope to have recommendations from them in November and begin to work on drafting amendments.”

Those interested in a tree review process for all lot types can add your name here.