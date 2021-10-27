Saturday, October 30, 2021
56.4 F
Larchmont
HomePlanet LoopNeighbors Say Tree Cutting in Mamaroneck Town Needs Controls
FeaturedHome and GardenLarchmontMamaroneckPlanet LoopReal EstateTrendingWellness

Neighbors Say Tree Cutting in Mamaroneck Town Needs Controls

By Polly Kreisman
649
2

N. Chatsworth Ave., Town of Mamaroneck (Larchmont) Monday   (photos: Robert Herbst)

A neighborhood effort to stop the Town of Mamaroneck from cutting down large, mature and shady trees without a review process, could lead to changes in what’s known as the Town Tree Code.

According to Town of Mamaroneck resident Judith Herbst, last week “without neighbor notification…trees are being removed and taken down from our neighborhood, reducing the canopy.”  Trees are usually removed for home development and renovations, or for safety when a tree may fall from storms or decay.

Herbst and others say that 16 mature trees have been cut down and removed over the last few months within a 1-mile radius: the Larchmont Metro-North train station to North Chatsworth, Rockingstone, and Murray Avenues.

The current code applies to homes on a half-acre or more. The majority of the homes in  many areas in the Town sit on less than half an acre. The group wants a review process for all residential properties that would notify neighbors within 150 yds., issue a report by an independent arborist, design a replacement plan, and more.

“Moving forward with updating the current tree code is critical and in light of what I personally am seeing on a more recurring basis of trees being taken down, I think we need to move quickly,” Herbst says.

Town of Mamaroneck Supervisor Nancy Seligson writes. “the Town staff is currently reviewing suggestions to amend the Town tree code made by the Sustainability Collaborative. We hope to have recommendations from them in November and begin to work on drafting amendments.”

Residents say tree cut down, top, filled the space above

Those interested in a tree review process for all lot types can add your name here.

2 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ralph Engel
Ralph Engel
1 day ago

The Town of Mamaroneck’s Planning Board, working with the Town’s Environmental Planner and, as appropriate, an arborist, already reviews, approves, modifies or does not approve every tree removal request that is part of an application for approval of a brand new house in the Town.  

0
Reply
Judy Margolis
Judy Margolis
1 day ago
Reply to  Ralph Engel

Exactly correct, while there is oversight for NEW HOMES and for properties on a lot size of a half acre or more, I am asking for ALL lot sizes to be reviewed  We need to create a tree review process for all residential properties, for all lot sizes, in the Town of Mamaroneck that allows for the review and consideration of trees, same as we have in place for Building and other Home Property updates/modifications within the Town Code that would allow for:

  • Neighbor notifications within 150 yds.
  • Fair review process – an independent arborist report
  • Review by Planning & Environmental Boards
  • Permission of days, times to execute approved work
  • Replacement plan to address future of adding to the tree canopy

Ralph, you might recall, when we were alerted by a variance for a teardown, which does require neighbor notification by the Town, we, as the neighbors surrounding 151 Rockingstone, were able to voice our concerns about the planned removal of 10 trees and were able to save 4 mature trees on Rockingstone and secure the addition of new trees by the builder.

Thank you,

Judy Herbst

1
Reply
Previous articleTo the Editor: NPBI Technology in Our Schools is Dangerous
Next articleToday’s Photo: View from Manor Park

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo: View from Manor Park

Loop Contributor - 0