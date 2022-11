From the Larchmont Mamaroneck ‘Food Pantry’:

Ella Shapiro, (left), president, and Cloe Blaufeux, treasurer, of the Mamaroneck High School Food Pantry Club presented Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force president with a check for $650, raised by the club through their “Camps for a Cause” initiative. They are seen here with Malcolm Frouman, President, Larchmont Mamaroneck Hunger Task Force.

theLoop salutes them!