Message from Larchmont Mamaroneck Community Counseling Center

from the Larchmont Mamaroneck Community Counseling Center (LMCCC):

For nearly 50 years, the Larchmont Mamaroneck Community Counseling Center has responded to our community’s growing and changing needs. Now, as we all find our way through new and challenging circumstances, LMCCC is still here.

In many ways, we are doing what we’ve always done: providing counseling and crisis intervention support and services for our neighbors who need us. We’re just doing it these days through a different delivery system.

We’ve introduced teletherapy over these past 2 months of social distancing. Technology not only allows our therapists to stay connected with the individuals and families they support, it enables us to reach more of our community members than ever before through such new online initiatives as:

College Student Drop-In (Mondays, 5:00-6:00 p.m.), a Zoom meeting place for students who find themselves back at home, missing your college friends, trying to navigate how to be an adult in your family home and finishing your spring semester courses remotely.

Weekly Zoom meetings for parents of elementary school children (Wednesdays, 2:00-3:00 p.m.), middle school students (Mondays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.) and high school students (Fridays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.).

A Community Connections group for Caregivers 65+ who care for spouses of parents. This is a closed group but please email for more information.

We also recognize that there are individuals and families struggling with the challenges unique to our current public health crisis. So, we’re providing a variety of coronavirus-specific support services:

Our Coronavirus Support Line, with newly extended hours and a dedicated line for Spanish-speaking families. Call 914-698-7549, and press 5 (presionse 6 para espanol).

A dedicated COVID-19 Resource Page where parents and teens will find concrete tips and other useful information for coping with the anxiety created by this public health crisis. http://www.communitycounselingcenter.org/coronavirus

A list of medical health resources in and around our community.

We will get through this community-wide challenge, and we’ll get to the other side together. Through it all, we will remain focused on providing the support you need right now and committed to growing our existing programming – from La Casa for our Latino population to our various Circle groups — to continue to help our community when the doors to the world reopen.

Please check out our website at www.communitycounselingcenter.org or our Facebook page at @LarchmontMamaroneckCommunityCounselingCenter for more information or to sign up for programs/services.