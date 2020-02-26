Medical Marijuana Benefits and Where to Find it in Westchester

(To find a prescriber near you, you can check a list of providers in Westchester at the end of this article)
A Larchmont doctor says many doctors are optimistic about the potential therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana to help people with chronic conditions. As we fight an opioid crisis in America, I’d much rather prescribe medical marijuana than a stronger narcotic when it makes sense. Still, there is a lot of uncertainty about the different formulations, and other “cannabis-derived” products available today. So who should consider it and what are the myths around it?
What’s the difference between cannabis, cannabinoids and over-the-counter cannabidiol (CBD)?
Cannabis is a family of plants that includes the marijuana plant.
Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds found in cannabis. The two most well-known are:
- Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which produces the psychoactive effects and “high.”
- Cannabidiol or CBD, which doesn’t make you high, but is said to provide therapeutic benefits, such as reducing inflammation and pain.
Interestingly, our body inherently creates its own chemicals, called endocannabinoids, which help to regulate mood, coordination, appetite, seizures and metabolism. The reason medical marijuana and CBD can be effective is because they work within the same biochemical pathways as our own naturally occurring endocannabinoids. There is even evidence that it can affect the immune system and have anti-cancer effects.
If CBD is available over-the-counter, is there any harm in trying it?
Absent any long-term studies and data, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of risk in trying CBD products sold from reputable dealers online or at pharmacies for conditions such as insomnia, anxiety, various inflammatory/autoimmune disorders or chronic pain.
Just be aware that these products aren’t regulated by the FDA, and may produce side effects such as fatigue, nausea, hunger and irritability. In addition, the active ingredients contained in these products might not always be accurately reported, and many of these products make unsubstantiated health claims.
How do I know if medical marijuana is right for me?
Studies have been conflicting and long-term research is needed, but initial data shows there may be a benefit to using cannabis to treat a variety of approved medical conditions and symptoms. These include chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder from conditions such as cancer, AIDS, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and neuropathies.
Who wouldn’t be a fit? Those with coronary artery disease (cannabis is linked to heart attack in these patients), those diagnosed with or who have a family history of mental illness (cannabis has been proven to induce psychotic episodes in at-risk patients), or those who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant (cannabinoids have been associated with premature labor and low birth weight) are just a few examples. Cannabinoids also increase the level of many medications in the body, such as the blood thinner Coumadin.
What steps are needed to get a prescription?
You need to consult with a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant who has completed training and obtained a license from the State Department of Health.
Currently, the New York State Medical Marijuana Program is highly regulated and limited to certain conditions that are accompanied by at least one or more associated symptoms. That may change in time with a legislative push to give doctors more discretion over what conditions might benefit from it.
Will my insurance pay for it?
No – medical marijuana isn’t covered by any plan. Once you receive a prescription, you’ll need to find a medical dispensary. The cost of the prescription can vary depending on the organization, and many only accept cash.
Medical marijuana is legal in several forms, including capsules, tablets, lozenges, oils, and topicals – but smoking is not an approved route of administration in New York.
Dr. Jason Holdych is an Internal Medicine physician practicing in the Larchmont location of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. To make an appointment, call (914) 849-7400
|
WESTCHESTER
|
LARCHMONT
|
SUANNE G MALLENBAUM
|
CHILD PSYCHIATRY
|
ONE WEST AVENUE
|
SUITE 215
|
NY
|
10538
|
914-381-6308
|
WESTCHESTER
|
LARCHMONT
|
PHILIP C HEINEGG
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
1890 PALMER AVE
|
SUITE 305
|
NY
|
10538
|
914-315-1868
|
WESTCHESTER
|
LARCHMONT
|
JASON A HOLDYCH
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
2345 BOSTON POST ROAD
|
|
NY
|
10538
|
914-849-7400
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MAMARONECK
|
JASON B LUPOW
|
EMERGENCY MEDICINE
|
MDXPRESS URGENT CARE
|
1030 W BOSTON POST RD
|
NY
|
10543
|
914-777-2273
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MAMARONECK
|
KEVIN J MALONEY
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
HARBOR IMMEDIATE MEDICAL CARE
|
144 E BOSTON POST RD
|
NY
|
10543
|
914-381-2091
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MAMARONECK
|
DAVID BEN-MEIR AMOS
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
1600 HARRISON AVE. #305
|
|
NY
|
10543
|
914-341-1199
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MOUNT KISCO
|
CHELSEA M HOLLANDER
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
90 SOUTH BEDFORD ROAD
|
|
NY
|
10549
|
914-241-1050
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MOUNT KISCO
|
SUSAN MOGAN
|
PAIN MANAGEMENT
|
400 EAST MAIN ST
|
|
NY
|
10549
|
845-309-3040
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MOUNT VERNON
|
LANDIS L BARNES
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
MOUNT VERNON MEDICAL CARE AND REHABILITATION
|
704 LOCUST STREET
|
NY
|
10552
|
914-699-6763
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MOUNT VERNON
|
PATRICK A TIGENOAH
|
PSYCHIATRY
|
11 WEST PROSPECT AVENUE
|
3RD FLOOR
|
NY
|
10550
|
347-340-9652
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MOUNT VERNON
|
BRIANA T MORRISON
|
PSYCHIATRY
|
11 W PROSPECT AVE
|
3RD FL. SUITE 5B
|
NY
|
10550
|
914-363-9299
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MT KISCO
|
LYNN PARODNECK
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
94 SMITH AVE
|
|
NY
|
10549
|
914-525-6536
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MT VERNON
|
EDWARD LATHAN
|
EMERGENCY MEDICINE
|
MONTEFIORE MV HOSP.
|
EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT
|
NY
|
10550
|
914-484-5284
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MT VERNON
|
JUDITH A GLASER
|
PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION
|
1 WARTBURG PLACE
|
GROUND FLOOR
|
NY
|
10552
|
914-513-5147
|
WESTCHESTER
|
MT, VERNON
|
MARC C JANIS
|
UROLOGY
|
105 STEVENS AVE
|
# 109
|
NY
|
10550
|
914-664-7311
|
WESTCHESTER
|
NEW ROCHELLE
|
JOHN E JACOBY
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
466 MAIN STREET
|
|
NY
|
10801
|
914-633-1020
|
WESTCHESTER
|
NEW ROCHELLE
|
KYLE A LIPTON
|
GYNECOLOGY
|
175 MEMORIAL HIGHWAY
|
6-Feb
|
NY
|
10801
|
914-355-4500
|
WESTCHESTER
|
NEW ROCHELLE
|
THEODORE KUTZY
|
PALLIATIVE CARE
|
14 BEVERLY RD
|
|
NY
|
10804
|
917-648-5866
|
WESTCHESTER
|
NEW ROCHELLE
|
DAVID S BREINDEL
|
PSYCHIATRY
|
234 ELK AVENUE
|
|
NY
|
10804
|
914-235-5520
|
WESTCHESTER
|
NEW YORK
|
ERIC S TEITEL
|
GASTROENTEROLOGY
|
315 W. 99TH ST. 3A
|
|
NY
|
10025
|
914-760-9277
|
WESTCHESTER
|
NEW YORK
|
DASHIMA CARTHEN
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
1150 SOUTH AVENUE
|
|
NY
|
10523
|
718-370-4304
|
WESTCHESTER
|
NEW YORK
|
KIMBERLY H CHOW
|
PALLIATIVE CARE
|
1275 YORK AVE
|
BOX 496
|
NY
|
10065
|
646-888-3825
|
WESTCHESTER
|
OSSINING
|
JOSEPH S SAVITT
|
PEDIATRICS
|
15 SPRING VALLEY ROAD
|
|
NY
|
10562
|
914-333-7058
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PEEKSKILL
|
CHRISTINE MARIE CORCORAN
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
5 SPRING MEADOW LANE
|
|
NY
|
10566
|
914-522-8538
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PEEKSKILL
|
HYMAN STADLEN
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
2 STOWE ROAD, SUITE ONE
|
|
NY
|
10566
|
914-736-2273
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PELHAM
|
ERIC S ROTH
|
PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION
|
178 ANCON AVENUE
|
|
NY
|
10803
|
917-733-9528
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PELHAM MANOR
|
MICHAEL WALTER MACIOL
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
1036 GRANT AVENUE
|
|
NY
|
10803
|
646-731-4510
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PLEASANTVILLE
|
MARY-JO D WEBER
|
PSYCHIATRY
|
343 MANVILLE RD
|
|
NY
|
10570
|
914-222-0612
|
WESTCHESTER
|
POUGHKEEPSIE
|
MICHAEL KULLMAN
|
ANESTHESIOLOGY
|
45 READE PLACE
|
|
NY
|
12601
|
914-441-5339
|
WESTCHESTER
|
POUGHKEEPSIE
|
PETER S ZHENG
|
PAIN MANAGEMENT
|
74 W CEDAR STREET SUITE 1B
|
|
NY
|
12601
|
845-454-7100
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PURCHASE
|
NICHOLAS CANNONE
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
2975 WESTCHESTER AVE SUITE G-03
|
|
NY
|
10577
|
914-997-4100
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PURCHASE
|
JACQUELINE GIANNELLI
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
MAZE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S HEALTH
|
2975 WESTCHESTER AVENUE
|
NY
|
10577
|
914-328-3700
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PURCHASE
|
MELISSA A FERRARA
|
GYNECOLOGY
|
2975 WESTCHESTER AVE
|
SUITE G-03
|
NY
|
10577
|
914-328-3700
|
WESTCHESTER
|
PURCHASE
|
MICHAEL A WERNER
|
UROLOGY
|
2975 WESTCHESTER AVENUE
|
SUITE G03
|
NY
|
10577
|
914-997-4100
|
WESTCHESTER
|
RYE
|
JILL D LANDIS
|
RHEUMATOLOGY
|
1 THEALL RD
|
|
NY
|
10580
|
914-848-8769
|
WESTCHESTER
|
RYE
|
MARSHALL KRAMER
|
THORACIC SURGERY
|
10 KENILWORTH LANE
|
|
NY
|
10580
|
914-524-8837
|
WESTCHESTER
|
RYE BROOK
|
PAMELA S YEE
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
34 RYE RIDGE PLAZA
|
|
NY
|
10573
|
914-652-7800
|
WESTCHESTER
|
RYE BROOK
|
ROSHNI KARNANI
|
NEUROLOGY
|
14 RYE RIDGE PLAZA STE. 225
|
|
NY
|
10573
|
914-816-1941
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SCARSDALE
|
RUBINA HEPTULLA
|
ENDOCRINOLOGY
|
1075 CENTRAL PARK AVE, SUITE 107,
|
|
NY
|
10583
|
914-472-2700
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SCARSDALE
|
STACEY CROWLEY
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
SCARSDALE INTEGRATIVE FAMILY MEDICINE
|
2 OVERHILL ROAD, SUITE 260
|
NY
|
10583
|
914-722-9440
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SCARSDALE
|
YVONNE LUCIENNE FIGARELLA
|
OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY
|
12 SULGRAVE RD
|
|
NY
|
10583
|
914-433-9411
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SCARSDALE
|
BERNARD W LEE
|
PALLIATIVE CARE
|
2 OVERHILL RD, SUITE 260
|
|
NY
|
10583
|
914-722-9440
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SLEEPY HOLLOW
|
BARRY GELLER
|
EMERGENCY MEDICINE
|
701 NORTH BROADWAY
|
|
NY
|
10591
|
914-366-3547
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SLEEPY HOLLOW
|
TERESA M COWELL
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
701 NORTH BROADWAY
|
|
NY
|
10591
|
914-366-3378
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SLEEPY HOLLOW
|
BILLIE M RADOVIC
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
755 NORTH BROADWAY, SUITE 100
|
|
NY
|
10591
|
914-366-3677
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SLEEPY HOLLOW
|
MICHELLE CHRISTINE ESPINOZA
|
PALLIATIVE CARE
|
701 NORTH BROADWAY
|
|
NY
|
10591
|
914-366-3000
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SOMERS
|
CHRISTOPHER B NICORA
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
356 ROUTE 202
|
|
NY
|
10589
|
914-276-2003
|
WESTCHESTER
|
SOUTH SALEM
|
BARBARA POLOWCZYK
|
EMERGENCY MEDICINE
|
222 OAKRIDGE DRIVE
|
|
NY
|
10590
|
914-393-7908
|
WESTCHESTER
|
STAMFORD
|
BARBARA A SCORZIELLO
|
PAIN MANAGEMENT
|
1 BLACHLEY ROAD
|
|
CT
|
06902
|
914-557-7745
|
WESTCHESTER
|
STAMFORD
|
VINCENT CARLESI
|
PAIN MANAGEMENT
|
999 SUMMER STREET
|
SUITE 304
|
CT
|
06905
|
203-325-5700
|
WESTCHESTER
|
TARRYTOWN
|
ALBERT L RIDDLE
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
520 WHITE PLAINS ROAD
|
SUITE 500
|
NY
|
10591
|
800-403-1250
|
WESTCHESTER
|
VALHALLA
|
BRAD M DWORKIN
|
GASTROENTEROLOGY
|
ADVANCED PHYSICIAN SERVICES-GASTROENTEROLOGY
|
100 WOODS ROAD
|
NY
|
10595
|
914-493-7337
|
WESTCHESTER
|
VALHALLA
|
ALLYSON M FLOWER
|
PEDIATRICS – HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY
|
NYMC SKYLINE OFFICE 1N-J08
|
40 SUNSHINE COTTAGE RD
|
NY
|
10595
|
914-493-7997
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
SABRINA S SHUE
|
ANESTHESIOLOGY – PAIN MANAGEMENT
|
10 CHESTER AVE
|
FLOOR 3
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-227-9090
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
ALAN D KESTENBAUM
|
ANESTHESIOLOGY – PAIN MANAGEMENT
|
15 NORTH BROADWAY
|
SUITE H
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-281-1364
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
SUSAN JACOBSON
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
2 LONGIVEW AVE, STE 200
|
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-849-7549
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
NATALIE BELOSTOTSKY
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
2 LONGVIEW AVE, SUITE 300
|
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-849-7630
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
LILLIAN D CASSARELLO FERNANDEZ
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
333 WESTCHESTER AVE
|
SUITE E104
|
NY
|
10604
|
914-428-9213
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
SYDNEY L ABRAMSON
|
FAMILY PRACTICE/ADDICTION MEDICINE
|
75 SOUTH BROADWAY
|
SUITE 400
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-770-7771
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
STUART P FELDMAN
|
HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY
|
WESTMED MEDICAL GROUP
|
210 WESTCHESTER AVENUE
|
NY
|
10604
|
914-681-5200
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
ANNE S BOROFSKY
|
HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY
|
WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL
|
2 LONGVIEW AVE., 2ND FLOOR
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-849-7622
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
JESSICA MALDONADO
|
HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY
|
2 LONGVIEW AVE, SUITE 200
|
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-849-7600
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
GARY T MIDELTON
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
GARY MIDELTON PHYSICIAN PC
|
7-11 SOUTH BROADWAY
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-723-4900
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
NORBERTO I TORRES-OTERO
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
12 GREENRIDGE AVE., SUITE 201
|
|
NY
|
10605
|
914-592-4312
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
DANIEL E O’CONNELL
|
NEUROLOGY
|
DANIEL E. O’CONNELL, MD, MPH
|
75 SOUTH BROADWAY, STE 400
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-770-7771
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
CYNTHIA L TEEPLE
|
ONCOLOGY
|
WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL CENTER FOR CANCER CARE
|
2 LONGVIEW AVENUE
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-849-7622
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
BEVERLY A FERNANDEZ
|
ONCOLOGY
|
WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL
|
2 LONGVIEW AVENUE
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-681-2701
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
RAJASEKHAR V BUDDHAVARAPU
|
PALLIATIVE CARE
|
311 NORTH STREET
|
SUITE 203
|
NY
|
10605
|
914-468-6084
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
LYLE W POSECION
|
PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION/PAIN MGMNT
|
4 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE
|
SUITE 325
|
NY
|
10604
|
914-948-7400
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
BRADLEY S CASH
|
PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION/PAIN MGMNT
|
4 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE
|
SUITE 325
|
NY
|
10604
|
914-948-7400
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
SHAINLE SINGH
|
PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION/PAIN MGMNT
|
210 WESTCHESTER AVE
|
|
NY
|
10604
|
914-630-5973
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
RICHARD H MCCARTHY
|
PSYCHIATRY
|
19 HERBERT AVENUE
|
|
NY
|
10606
|
914-428-7151
|
WESTCHESTER
|
WHITE PLAINS
|
RACHELE E KHADJEHTURIAN
|
UROLOGY
|
WESTMED MEDICAL GROUP
|
210 WESTCHESTER AVENUE
|
NY
|
10601
|
914-682-6470
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
ANTHONY S LENO
|
EMERGENCY MEDICINE
|
127 SOUTH BROADWAY
|
|
NY
|
10701
|
914-378-7470
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
SHEEBA REJIMON
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
944 NORTH BROADWAY, #208
|
|
NY
|
10701
|
914-966-1426
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
CAROL A KELLY
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
96 BAJART PL
|
|
NY
|
10705
|
914-329-9651
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
KAREN V BOURGEOIS
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
955 YONKERS AVE
|
|
NY
|
10704
|
914-237-7031
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
KWESI NTIFORO
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
984 N BROADWAY
|
SUITE 415
|
NY
|
10701
|
914-218-7175
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
PUSHPINDER SINGH
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
944 N . BROADWAY SUITE 208
|
|
NY
|
10701
|
914-966-1426
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
CAIN RANJAN
|
INTERNAL MEDICINE
|
944 NORTH BROADWAY
|
SUIT 202
|
NY
|
10701
|
914-963-2484
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
GAYLE T NEWSHAN
|
PAIN MANAGEMENT
|
2 PARK AVENUE
|
|
NY
|
10703
|
914-964-7396
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
FRANK A MEGLIO
|
PSYCHIATRY
|
127 SOUTH BROADWAY
|
|
NY
|
10701
|
914-378-7000
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YONKERS
|
YADAGIRI CHEPURU
|
PSYCHIATRY/ADDICTION SPECIALIST
|
984 NORTH BROADWAY SUITE 500A
|
|
NY
|
10701
|
914-963-0223
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
|
PETER M GOTTESFELD
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
334 UNDERHILL AVENUE SUITE 3C
|
|
NY
|
10598
|
914-241-7800
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
|
GINA GRECO-TARTAGLIA
|
FAMILY PRACTICE
|
225 VETERANS RD., SUITE 202
|
|
NY
|
10598
|
914-245-4186
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
|
CHRISTIAN PICCOLO
|
PAIN MANAGEMENT
|
1940 COMMERCE STREET
|
SUITE 212
|
NY
|
10598
|
914-245-3060
|
WESTCHESTER
|
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
|
ANTONETTA LOZUPONE
|
PSYCHIATRY
|
PO BOX 5
|
|
NY
|
10598
|
914-303-6122
Comment