Medical Marijuana Benefits and Where to Find it in Westchester

(To find a prescriber near you, you can check a list of providers in Westchester at the end of this article)

A Larchmont doctor says many doctors are optimistic about the potential therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana to help people with chronic conditions. As we fight an opioid crisis in America, I’d much rather prescribe medical marijuana than a stronger narcotic when it makes sense. Still, there is a lot of uncertainty about the different formulations, and other “cannabis-derived” products available today. So who should consider it and what are the myths around it?

What’s the difference between cannabis, cannabinoids and over-the-counter cannabidiol (CBD)?

Cannabis is a family of plants that includes the marijuana plant.
Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds found in cannabis. The two most well-known are:

  • Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which produces the psychoactive effects and “high.”
  • Cannabidiol or CBD, which doesn’t make you high, but is said to provide therapeutic benefits, such as reducing inflammation and pain.

Interestingly, our body inherently creates its own chemicals, called endocannabinoids, which help to regulate mood, coordination, appetite, seizures and metabolism. The reason medical marijuana and CBD can be effective is because they work within the same biochemical pathways as our own naturally occurring endocannabinoids. There is even evidence that it can affect the immune system and have anti-cancer effects.

If CBD is available over-the-counter, is there any harm in trying it?

Absent any long-term studies and data, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of risk in trying CBD products sold from reputable dealers online or at pharmacies for conditions such as insomnia, anxiety, various inflammatory/autoimmune disorders or chronic pain.

Just be aware that these products aren’t regulated by the FDA, and may produce side effects such as fatigue, nausea, hunger and irritability. In addition, the active ingredients contained in these products might not always be accurately reported, and many of these products make unsubstantiated health claims.

How do I know if medical marijuana is right for me?

Studies have been conflicting and long-term research is needed, but initial data shows there may be a benefit to using cannabis to treat a variety of approved medical conditions and symptoms. These include chronic pain, severe nausea, seizures and post-traumatic stress disorder from conditions such as cancer, AIDS, Parkinson’s, epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease and neuropathies.

Who wouldn’t be a fit? Those with coronary artery disease (cannabis is linked to heart attack in these patients), those diagnosed with or who have a family history of mental illness (cannabis has been proven to induce psychotic episodes in at-risk patients), or those who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant (cannabinoids have been associated with premature labor and low birth weight) are just a few examples. Cannabinoids also increase the level of many medications in the body, such as the blood thinner Coumadin.

What steps are needed to get a prescription?

You need to consult with a physician, nurse practitioner or physician assistant who has completed training and obtained a license from the State Department of Health. 

Currently, the New York State Medical Marijuana Program is highly regulated and limited to certain conditions that are accompanied by at least one or more associated symptoms. That may change in time with a legislative push to give doctors more discretion over what conditions might benefit from it.

Will my insurance pay for it?

No – medical marijuana isn’t covered by any plan. Once you receive a prescription, you’ll need to find a medical dispensary. The cost of the prescription can vary depending on the organization, and many only accept cash.

Medical marijuana is legal in several forms, including capsules, tablets, lozenges, oils, and topicals – but smoking is not an approved route of administration in New York.

Dr. Jason Holdych is an Internal Medicine physician practicing in the Larchmont location of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. To make an appointment, call (914) 849-7400

WESTCHESTER

LARCHMONT

SUANNE G MALLENBAUM

CHILD PSYCHIATRY

ONE WEST AVENUE

SUITE 215

NY

10538

914-381-6308

WESTCHESTER

LARCHMONT

PHILIP C HEINEGG

FAMILY PRACTICE

1890 PALMER AVE

SUITE 305

NY

10538

914-315-1868

WESTCHESTER

LARCHMONT

JASON A HOLDYCH

INTERNAL MEDICINE

2345 BOSTON POST ROAD

 

NY

10538

914-849-7400

WESTCHESTER

MAMARONECK

JASON B LUPOW

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

MDXPRESS URGENT CARE

1030 W BOSTON POST RD

NY

10543

914-777-2273

WESTCHESTER

MAMARONECK

KEVIN J MALONEY

FAMILY PRACTICE

HARBOR IMMEDIATE MEDICAL CARE

144 E BOSTON POST RD

NY

10543

914-381-2091

WESTCHESTER

MAMARONECK

DAVID BEN-MEIR AMOS

INTERNAL MEDICINE

1600 HARRISON AVE. #305

 

NY

10543

914-341-1199

WESTCHESTER

MOUNT KISCO

CHELSEA M HOLLANDER

INTERNAL MEDICINE

90 SOUTH BEDFORD ROAD

 

NY

10549

914-241-1050

WESTCHESTER

MOUNT KISCO

SUSAN MOGAN

PAIN MANAGEMENT

400 EAST MAIN ST

 

NY

10549

845-309-3040

WESTCHESTER

MOUNT VERNON

LANDIS L BARNES

INTERNAL MEDICINE

MOUNT VERNON MEDICAL CARE AND REHABILITATION

704 LOCUST STREET

NY

10552

914-699-6763

WESTCHESTER

MOUNT VERNON

PATRICK A TIGENOAH

PSYCHIATRY

11 WEST PROSPECT AVENUE

3RD FLOOR

NY

10550

347-340-9652

WESTCHESTER

MOUNT VERNON

BRIANA T MORRISON

PSYCHIATRY

11 W PROSPECT AVE

3RD FL. SUITE 5B

NY

10550

914-363-9299

WESTCHESTER

MT KISCO

LYNN PARODNECK

FAMILY PRACTICE

94 SMITH AVE

 

NY

10549

914-525-6536

WESTCHESTER

MT VERNON

EDWARD LATHAN

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

MONTEFIORE MV HOSP.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT

NY

10550

914-484-5284

WESTCHESTER

MT VERNON

JUDITH A GLASER

PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION

1 WARTBURG PLACE

GROUND FLOOR

NY

10552

914-513-5147

WESTCHESTER

MT, VERNON

MARC C JANIS

UROLOGY

105 STEVENS AVE

# 109

NY

10550

914-664-7311

WESTCHESTER

NEW ROCHELLE

JOHN E JACOBY

FAMILY PRACTICE

466 MAIN STREET

 

NY

10801

914-633-1020

WESTCHESTER

NEW ROCHELLE

KYLE A LIPTON

GYNECOLOGY

175 MEMORIAL HIGHWAY

6-Feb

NY

10801

914-355-4500

WESTCHESTER

NEW ROCHELLE

THEODORE KUTZY

PALLIATIVE CARE

14 BEVERLY RD

 

NY

10804

917-648-5866

WESTCHESTER

NEW ROCHELLE

DAVID S BREINDEL

PSYCHIATRY

234 ELK AVENUE

 

NY

10804

914-235-5520

WESTCHESTER

NEW YORK

ERIC S TEITEL

GASTROENTEROLOGY

315 W. 99TH ST. 3A

 

NY

10025

914-760-9277

WESTCHESTER

NEW YORK

DASHIMA CARTHEN

INTERNAL MEDICINE

1150 SOUTH AVENUE

 

NY

10523

718-370-4304

WESTCHESTER

NEW YORK

KIMBERLY H CHOW

PALLIATIVE CARE

1275 YORK AVE

BOX 496

NY

10065

646-888-3825

WESTCHESTER

OSSINING

JOSEPH S SAVITT

PEDIATRICS

15 SPRING VALLEY ROAD

 

NY

10562

914-333-7058

WESTCHESTER

PEEKSKILL

CHRISTINE MARIE CORCORAN

FAMILY PRACTICE

5 SPRING MEADOW LANE

 

NY

10566

914-522-8538

WESTCHESTER

PEEKSKILL

HYMAN STADLEN

INTERNAL MEDICINE

2 STOWE ROAD, SUITE ONE

 

NY

10566

914-736-2273

WESTCHESTER

PELHAM

ERIC S ROTH

PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION

178 ANCON AVENUE

 

NY

10803

917-733-9528

WESTCHESTER

PELHAM MANOR

MICHAEL WALTER MACIOL

INTERNAL MEDICINE

1036 GRANT AVENUE

 

NY

10803

646-731-4510

WESTCHESTER

PLEASANTVILLE

MARY-JO D WEBER

PSYCHIATRY

343 MANVILLE RD

 

NY

10570

914-222-0612

WESTCHESTER

POUGHKEEPSIE

MICHAEL KULLMAN

ANESTHESIOLOGY

45 READE PLACE

 

NY

12601

914-441-5339

WESTCHESTER

POUGHKEEPSIE

PETER S ZHENG

PAIN MANAGEMENT

74 W CEDAR STREET SUITE 1B

 

NY

12601

845-454-7100

WESTCHESTER

PURCHASE

NICHOLAS CANNONE

FAMILY PRACTICE

2975 WESTCHESTER AVE SUITE G-03

 

NY

10577

914-997-4100

WESTCHESTER

PURCHASE

JACQUELINE GIANNELLI

FAMILY PRACTICE

MAZE MEN’S AND WOMEN’S HEALTH

2975 WESTCHESTER AVENUE

NY

10577

914-328-3700

WESTCHESTER

PURCHASE

MELISSA A FERRARA

GYNECOLOGY

2975 WESTCHESTER AVE

SUITE G-03

NY

10577

914-328-3700

WESTCHESTER

PURCHASE

MICHAEL A WERNER

UROLOGY

2975 WESTCHESTER AVENUE

SUITE G03

NY

10577

914-997-4100

WESTCHESTER

RYE

JILL D LANDIS

RHEUMATOLOGY

1 THEALL RD

 

NY

10580

914-848-8769

WESTCHESTER

RYE

MARSHALL KRAMER

THORACIC SURGERY

10 KENILWORTH LANE

 

NY

10580

914-524-8837

WESTCHESTER

RYE BROOK

PAMELA S YEE

INTERNAL MEDICINE

34 RYE RIDGE PLAZA

 

NY

10573

914-652-7800

WESTCHESTER

RYE BROOK

ROSHNI KARNANI

NEUROLOGY

14 RYE RIDGE PLAZA STE. 225

 

NY

10573

914-816-1941

WESTCHESTER

SCARSDALE

RUBINA HEPTULLA

ENDOCRINOLOGY

1075 CENTRAL PARK AVE, SUITE 107,

 

NY

10583

914-472-2700

WESTCHESTER

SCARSDALE

STACEY CROWLEY

FAMILY PRACTICE

SCARSDALE INTEGRATIVE FAMILY MEDICINE

2 OVERHILL ROAD, SUITE 260

NY

10583

914-722-9440

WESTCHESTER

SCARSDALE

YVONNE LUCIENNE FIGARELLA

OBSTETRICS/GYNECOLOGY

12 SULGRAVE RD

 

NY

10583

914-433-9411

WESTCHESTER

SCARSDALE

BERNARD W LEE

PALLIATIVE CARE

2 OVERHILL RD, SUITE 260

 

NY

10583

914-722-9440

WESTCHESTER

SLEEPY HOLLOW

BARRY GELLER

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

701 NORTH BROADWAY

 

NY

10591

914-366-3547

WESTCHESTER

SLEEPY HOLLOW

TERESA M COWELL

FAMILY PRACTICE

701 NORTH BROADWAY

 

NY

10591

914-366-3378

WESTCHESTER

SLEEPY HOLLOW

BILLIE M RADOVIC

INTERNAL MEDICINE

755 NORTH BROADWAY, SUITE 100

 

NY

10591

914-366-3677

WESTCHESTER

SLEEPY HOLLOW

MICHELLE CHRISTINE ESPINOZA

PALLIATIVE CARE

701 NORTH BROADWAY

 

NY

10591

914-366-3000

WESTCHESTER

SOMERS

CHRISTOPHER B NICORA

INTERNAL MEDICINE

356 ROUTE 202

 

NY

10589

914-276-2003

WESTCHESTER

SOUTH SALEM

BARBARA POLOWCZYK

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

222 OAKRIDGE DRIVE

 

NY

10590

914-393-7908

WESTCHESTER

STAMFORD

BARBARA A SCORZIELLO

PAIN MANAGEMENT

1 BLACHLEY ROAD

 

CT

06902

914-557-7745

WESTCHESTER

STAMFORD

VINCENT CARLESI

PAIN MANAGEMENT

999 SUMMER STREET

SUITE 304

CT

06905

203-325-5700

WESTCHESTER

TARRYTOWN

ALBERT L RIDDLE

INTERNAL MEDICINE

520 WHITE PLAINS ROAD

SUITE 500

NY

10591

800-403-1250

WESTCHESTER

VALHALLA

BRAD M DWORKIN

GASTROENTEROLOGY

ADVANCED PHYSICIAN SERVICES-GASTROENTEROLOGY

100 WOODS ROAD

NY

10595

914-493-7337

WESTCHESTER

VALHALLA

ALLYSON M FLOWER

PEDIATRICS – HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY

NYMC SKYLINE OFFICE 1N-J08

40 SUNSHINE COTTAGE RD

NY

10595

914-493-7997

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

SABRINA S SHUE

ANESTHESIOLOGY – PAIN MANAGEMENT

10 CHESTER AVE

FLOOR 3

NY

10601

914-227-9090

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

ALAN D KESTENBAUM

ANESTHESIOLOGY – PAIN MANAGEMENT

15 NORTH BROADWAY

SUITE H

NY

10601

914-281-1364

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

SUSAN JACOBSON

FAMILY PRACTICE

2 LONGIVEW AVE, STE 200

 

NY

10601

914-849-7549

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

NATALIE BELOSTOTSKY

FAMILY PRACTICE

2 LONGVIEW AVE, SUITE 300

 

NY

10601

914-849-7630

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

LILLIAN D CASSARELLO FERNANDEZ

FAMILY PRACTICE

333 WESTCHESTER AVE

SUITE E104

NY

10604

914-428-9213

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

SYDNEY L ABRAMSON

FAMILY PRACTICE/ADDICTION MEDICINE

75 SOUTH BROADWAY

SUITE 400

NY

10601

914-770-7771

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

STUART P FELDMAN

HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY

WESTMED MEDICAL GROUP

210 WESTCHESTER AVENUE

NY

10604

914-681-5200

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

ANNE S BOROFSKY

HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY

WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL

2 LONGVIEW AVE., 2ND FLOOR

NY

10601

914-849-7622

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

JESSICA MALDONADO

HEMATOLOGY/ONCOLOGY

2 LONGVIEW AVE, SUITE 200

 

NY

10601

914-849-7600

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

GARY T MIDELTON

INTERNAL MEDICINE

GARY MIDELTON PHYSICIAN PC

7-11 SOUTH BROADWAY

NY

10601

914-723-4900

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

NORBERTO I TORRES-OTERO

INTERNAL MEDICINE

12 GREENRIDGE AVE., SUITE 201

 

NY

10605

914-592-4312

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

DANIEL E O’CONNELL

NEUROLOGY

DANIEL E. O’CONNELL, MD, MPH

75 SOUTH BROADWAY, STE 400

NY

10601

914-770-7771

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

CYNTHIA L TEEPLE

ONCOLOGY

WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL CENTER FOR CANCER CARE

2 LONGVIEW AVENUE

NY

10601

914-849-7622

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

BEVERLY A FERNANDEZ

ONCOLOGY

WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL

2 LONGVIEW AVENUE

NY

10601

914-681-2701

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

RAJASEKHAR V BUDDHAVARAPU

PALLIATIVE CARE

311 NORTH STREET

SUITE 203

NY

10605

914-468-6084

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

LYLE W POSECION

PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION/PAIN MGMNT

4 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE

SUITE 325

NY

10604

914-948-7400

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

BRADLEY S CASH

PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION/PAIN MGMNT

4 WESTCHESTER PARK DRIVE

SUITE 325

NY

10604

914-948-7400

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

SHAINLE SINGH

PHYSICAL MEDICINE/REHABILITATION/PAIN MGMNT

210 WESTCHESTER AVE

 

NY

10604

914-630-5973

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

RICHARD H MCCARTHY

PSYCHIATRY

19 HERBERT AVENUE

 

NY

10606

914-428-7151

WESTCHESTER

WHITE PLAINS

RACHELE E KHADJEHTURIAN

UROLOGY

WESTMED MEDICAL GROUP

210 WESTCHESTER AVENUE

NY

10601

914-682-6470

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

ANTHONY S LENO

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

127 SOUTH BROADWAY

 

NY

10701

914-378-7470

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

SHEEBA REJIMON

FAMILY PRACTICE

944 NORTH BROADWAY, #208

 

NY

10701

914-966-1426

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

CAROL A KELLY

FAMILY PRACTICE

96 BAJART PL

 

NY

10705

914-329-9651

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

KAREN V BOURGEOIS

FAMILY PRACTICE

955 YONKERS AVE

 

NY

10704

914-237-7031

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

KWESI NTIFORO

FAMILY PRACTICE

984 N BROADWAY

SUITE 415

NY

10701

914-218-7175

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

PUSHPINDER SINGH

INTERNAL MEDICINE

944 N . BROADWAY SUITE 208

 

NY

10701

914-966-1426

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

CAIN RANJAN

INTERNAL MEDICINE

944 NORTH BROADWAY

SUIT 202

NY

10701

914-963-2484

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

GAYLE T NEWSHAN

PAIN MANAGEMENT

2 PARK AVENUE

 

NY

10703

914-964-7396

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

FRANK A MEGLIO

PSYCHIATRY

127 SOUTH BROADWAY

 

NY

10701

914-378-7000

WESTCHESTER

YONKERS

YADAGIRI CHEPURU

PSYCHIATRY/ADDICTION SPECIALIST

984 NORTH BROADWAY SUITE 500A

 

NY

10701

914-963-0223

WESTCHESTER

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

PETER M GOTTESFELD

FAMILY PRACTICE

334 UNDERHILL AVENUE SUITE 3C

 

NY

10598

914-241-7800

WESTCHESTER

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

GINA GRECO-TARTAGLIA

FAMILY PRACTICE

225 VETERANS RD., SUITE 202

 

NY

10598

914-245-4186

WESTCHESTER

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

CHRISTIAN PICCOLO

PAIN MANAGEMENT

1940 COMMERCE STREET

SUITE 212

NY

10598

914-245-3060

WESTCHESTER

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

ANTONETTA LOZUPONE

PSYCHIATRY

PO BOX 5

 

NY

10598

914-303-6122
