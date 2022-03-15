Mayor to the Editor: Trustees with an Agenda

To the Editor:

At last night’s Board of Trustees meeting Trustee Daniel Natchez refused to remove himself from an Executive Session matter where he is obviously conflicted. (Has retained his own counsel)

He did this after two attorneys for the Village advised him to not participate. Consequently we were unable to discuss an important topic.

We need Trustees who put the Village’s interests above their own personal agenda.

Thomas Murphy

Mayor, Village of Mamaroneck