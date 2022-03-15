Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Mayor to the Editor: Trustees with an Agenda

Trustee Natchez at recent Village Board Meeting on zoom.

To the Editor:

At last night’s Board of Trustees meeting Trustee Daniel Natchez refused to remove himself from an Executive Session matter where he is obviously conflicted. (Has retained his own counsel)

He did this after two attorneys for the Village advised him to not participate. Consequently we were unable to discuss an important topic.

We need Trustees who put the Village’s interests above their own personal agenda.

Thomas Murphy
Mayor, Village of Mamaroneck

Enough!
Enough!
3 hours ago

Our town is withering away because of board members and trustees like Natchez. These “lifers” – and you know who you are – need to step aside and allow progress and ACTIVELY engage with the community needs. Poor decisions have cost our village dearly and personal agendas are just part of problem.

Clean up our Village
Clean up our Village
25 minutes ago
Reply to  Enough!

I completely agree. The Village’s reputation for corruption at so many layers of government is fostered by the obvious conflicts of interest and seedy behavior of public figures like Natches and his cronies. It’s time to clean them out of Village politics.

