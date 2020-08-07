Saturday, August 8, 2020
71 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Many in Westchester May Not Have Power Until Sunday
FeaturedTownsLarchmontLifeLocalsMamaroneckNewsTrendingWestchester County

Many in Westchester May Not Have Power Until Sunday

By Loop Staff
471
0

Updated:

Con Edison teams have briefed local officials and told them the extent of damage to the County by Tropical Storm Isaias means it may be Sunday night before power is fully restored.

Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson has briefed residents there each evening, saying Friday  to be prepared to go as late as 11:00 pm Friday without power.

The damage caused by 85 mph winds uprooted trees, entangled limbs and snapped power lines throughout the County.

North Chatsworth Ave. Larchmont (Town of Mamaroneck )

The damage to poles, lines and transformers left 75% of Larchmont without electricity and in some areas without internet, said Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh.

Mayor Walsh said “the outage of this magnitude” – more than what was experienced during Hurricane Irene in 2011 –  has overwhelmed Con Ed crews. Repair crews from outside the region are arriving to help get homes back on line.

Nearly every traffic light in the village was out with 15 roads initially closed by downed wires, poles and trees

Many shops, salons and restaurants already suffering economic duress from the pandemic, are once again closed with no electric power.

The Town and Village of Mamaroneck are also hard hit and suffering severe damage. Nancy Seligson, Mamaroneck Town Supervisor says 75% of the Town was initially without power and 28 roads were closed.

The following are locations where can you charge phones and other electronic devices:

Mamaroneck: Stephen E. Johnston Pavilion at Harbor Island Park between 9:00am-4:30pm

Mamaroneck: The Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Rd, 8:30am-4:00pm

Mamaroneck: Hommocks Ice Rink Community Room will be open as a cooling and charging center, 8:30am-4:00pm

Larchmont: Charging station in Constitution Park by the benches closest to Village Hall. These are outlets, not USBs – so bring your own cords. There is no WIFI.

Residents take advantage of free wifi at Larchmont Library

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleSwift Wind: Isaias Blows Through

RELATED ARTICLES

Larchmont

Swift Wind: Isaias Blows Through

Lou Young - 0
The remnants of Hurricane Isaias blew through our area Tuesday with high winds that toppled trees, snapped limbs, and brought down power lines leaving most of Larchmont without power and power outages in Mamaroneck.
Read more
Food & Dining

Larchmont’s Green New Deal

Polly Kreisman - 4
Those beautiful plantings all over Larchmont's downtown areas -- flowers, vines and palm trees all over town are the donated work of Larchmont Nurseries.
Read more
Food & Dining

Wegman’s in Harrison to Open Aug 5

theLoop - 0
That long-anticipated Wegmans Food Market, that's coming to Harrison, will open August 5. 
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x