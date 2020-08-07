Many in Westchester May Not Have Power Until Sunday

Updated:

Con Edison teams have briefed local officials and told them the extent of damage to the County by Tropical Storm Isaias means it may be Sunday night before power is fully restored.

Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson has briefed residents there each evening, saying Friday to be prepared to go as late as 11:00 pm Friday without power.

The damage caused by 85 mph winds uprooted trees, entangled limbs and snapped power lines throughout the County.

The damage to poles, lines and transformers left 75% of Larchmont without electricity and in some areas without internet, said Larchmont Mayor Lorraine Walsh.

Mayor Walsh said “the outage of this magnitude” – more than what was experienced during Hurricane Irene in 2011 – has overwhelmed Con Ed crews. Repair crews from outside the region are arriving to help get homes back on line.

Nearly every traffic light in the village was out with 15 roads initially closed by downed wires, poles and trees

Many shops, salons and restaurants already suffering economic duress from the pandemic, are once again closed with no electric power.

The Town and Village of Mamaroneck are also hard hit and suffering severe damage. Nancy Seligson, Mamaroneck Town Supervisor says 75% of the Town was initially without power and 28 roads were closed.

The following are locations where can you charge phones and other electronic devices:

Mamaroneck: Stephen E. Johnston Pavilion at Harbor Island Park between 9:00am-4:30pm

Mamaroneck: The Town Center, 740 W. Boston Post Rd, 8:30am-4:00pm

Mamaroneck: Hommocks Ice Rink Community Room will be open as a cooling and charging center, 8:30am-4:00pm

Larchmont: Charging station in Constitution Park by the benches closest to Village Hall. These are outlets, not USBs – so bring your own cords. There is no WIFI.