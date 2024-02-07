Man Stabbed in Mamaroneck

Two co-workers were involved in a verbal dispute that resulted in a stabbing on Mamaroneck Avenue Tuesday Feb. 6, according to Mamaroneck Village Police.

Gener O. Perez-Ramirez, 33, of Mamaroneck, was charged with stabbing a 52 year old White Plains man in the stomach. He was arrested for Assault in the Second Degree, a D/Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

The victim was taken to the Westchester Medical Center for further medical treatment. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, say police.

Ramirez was arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and transported to the Westchester County Department of Corrections.