A 40 year old New Rochelle man believed to have been attending a Hampshire Country Club staff party drowned Monday in the Club pool.

Mamaroneck Village Police say on 9/7/20 at 11:00 pm, officers responded to Hampshire County Club on a report of a possible drowning, administered CPR and then transported the man, who has not been identified, to Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pool was not open at the time, according to reports.