Mamaroneck’s ‘Bark Park’ Now Open to Non-Residents

The Village of Mamaroneck’s year-old “Bark Park” at Harbor Island is now open to non-residents who register their pets and pay a fee.

The one acre fenced enclosure sits just off Boston Post Road west of the county’s red brick treatment plant.  Access to the Bark Park is controlled by a fob system where village residents have been able to enter after registering their pet with the village and paying a $26 annual fee.  Monday night the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend the sale of fobs to non-village residents for a higher fee of $52.

The fobs are being sold at village offices in the Regatta building on 123 Mamaroneck Avenue.  Registrants should bring proof of dog license and vaccination records.  Prior to opening the dog park the village reported 120 dog licenses in the municipality but in the last year many more owners have licensed their animals.  390 resident fobs were sold in the first year. Non-residents are initially being offered 75 slots while the village monitors use levels under the new rules. The first non-resident fob was sold Wednesday, according to a Village spokesman.

Lou Young is a Mamaroneck Village Trustee and a frequent contributor to theLoop.

 

Lou Young is a veteran journalist who has been honored with multiple awards including 10 Emmys. He retired in 2017 after 43 years in TV News and was recently appointed a Trustee in the Village of Mamaroneck, and has restricted reporting duties accordingly.
