Mamaroneck’s Annual Firemen’s Parade 2021

Independence Day celebrations kicked off Wednesday evening with the Annual Firemen’s Parade in Mamaroneck.

After the parade’s cancellation last year due to COVID-19 families delighted in celebrating as they waved flags and cheered as fire and police departments from across Westchester County and Connecticut took to Mamaroneck Avenue.

Joining units from the surrounding communities included those from Hawthorne, Port Chester, Tarrytown, Thornwood, White Plains, Scarsdale and Stamford.

The blare of sirens filled the village as the parade made its way to Harbor Island. Although the crowds appeared smaller than in previous years, the hottest temperatures of the season did not stifle parade goers from celebrating the start of the 4th of July long weekend and the reopening of the community after a long suffering pandemic year.