Mamaroneck Welcomes Donuts with Long Lines

Debra Quintana

The line looked liked people were waiting for the latest Apple product or the hottest show but instead they were waiting for donuts – fried cake dough. A franchise location of Duck Donuts opened at its newest location at 805 Mamaroneck Avenue, with lines snaking around the new retail strip (and ironically passed a gym). Most were already familiar with trendy donut shops but others just heard the buzz. “I heard it was awesome I just had to taste for myself,” said one waiting customer.

Owner Bonnie Foncello grew up in Mamaroneck and is excited to open the first Duck Donuts in the Hudson Valley. The chain was founded in the Outer Banks in Duck, North Caroline. It is known for its made to order donuts, served warm with toppings that reach far beyond the basic glazed or sprinkles. From Nutella to s’mores, peanut butter to chocolate drizzle, blueberry, strawberry, to maple and yes, bacon.

The long lines have subsided a bit since opening weekend and replaced by a steady stream of customers ready to get that sugar rush.

sponsored by:

photos: Debra Quintana