Hunter Tier Project: Outgoing Mamaroneck Trustees Want Preference for Flood Victims

With time running out in their terms, lame-duck Mamaroneck village trustees Lou Young, Manny Rawlings and Leilani Yizar-Reidare are racing to nail down an agreement on a controversial affordable housing project at the site of a parking lot ar 141 Propect Ave. before a new board majority takes office in early December.

Their efforts to support Westhab’s 62-unit affordable housing proposal comes as the state Department of Homes and Community Renewal has pledged to make half of the apartments available to income-eligible village residents impacted by Hurricane Ida three years ago. More from LoHud.