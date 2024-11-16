Hunter Tier Project: Outgoing Mamaroneck Trustees Want Preference for Flood Victims

With time running out in their terms, lame-duck Mamaroneck village trustees Lou Young, Manny Rawlings and Leilani Yizar-Reidare are racing to nail down an agreement on a controversial affordable housing project at the site of a parking lot ar 141 Propect Ave. before a new board majority takes office in early December.
Their efforts to support Westhab’s 62-unit affordable housing proposal comes as the state Department of Homes and Community Renewal has pledged to make half of the apartments available to income-eligible village residents impacted by Hurricane Ida three years ago. More from LoHud.
The new Village of Mamaroneck Board of Trustees will have to decide if it wants this project, even with the remarkable promise of 31 apartments for local flood victims. There simply is no time for the outgoing trustees to get this done before leaving office. Negotiations are now on pause and the ball is in the new board’s court. Mayor Torres and Deputy Mayor Lucas have expressed support for a much larger mixed use project that would include renovating Village Hall and building a new police station. It may be a pretext to try to avoid building affordable housing but time will tell.
-The writer of this comment is one of the outgoing Mamaroneck Village Trustees