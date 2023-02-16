Mamaroneck Village Police Investigating Thefts of BMWs at Car Washes.

WABC-TV reports police in Mamaroneck Village are investigating thefts of BMWs at two car washes.

On Monday at 1 p.m., a blue BMW drove up to Diamond Car Wash on Halstead Ave.

A passenger wearing all black, gloves, a mask and hood jumped out of the car and immediately jumped in and stole a BMW X5 that had just been washed.

The employees said it happened so fast they didn’t realize what happened until the customer was ready for their car.

The car was later recovered that night in Queens and was returned to its owner.

On Tuesday, just before 4 p.m., a BMW was stolen from the Dip In Car Wash on Mamaroneck Avenue.

Police say the incident was similar to the first — the suspects drove up to the car wash and a person immediately stole the car before speeding away.

Investigators say a similar robbery happened Monday night at a car wash in Pelham Manor. They believe the same crew is responsible for all three thefts and they did their homework.

“One-hundred percent, because the blue BMW could be seen across the street and he doesn’t act right away, he waits for that perfect moment to jump out,” said Village of Mamaroneck Police Department Lt. P.J. Trujillo to WABC.

No arrests have been made and detectives have few leads.