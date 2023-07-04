Mamaroneck Village Police Blotter: Vehicle Crashes Through Playground at Harbor Island

Tragedy was miraculously averted late Saturday evening, July 1, when a minivan drove through the playground at Harbor Island Park where several families were hoping to enjoy a fun summer evening at play.

The vehicle went ripping through the fence before crashing into swing sets. Police attempted to stop the vehicle which was driving recklessly on the grassy area adjacent to the Firemen’s Carnival, but the minivan accelerated into the playground filled with children playing.

According to police, the 17 year old driver who did not have a license was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, as wells Reckless Endangerment 1st deg. (D Felony).Criminal Mischief 2nd deg (D Felony). Reckless Driving (U Misdemeanor) Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle (Violation) Refusal to take a breath test (Violation). A police spokesman says the juvenile, a Mamaroneck resident, was arraigned by a youth magistrate, and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date at the Youth Part of Westchester Superior Court.

Two nights prior to the incident the carnival was closed by police after a large group of disorderly people were escorted off the grounds.

More from Village of Mamaroneck Police Blotter:

July 2 DWI Mamaroneck Avenue arrest

June 30 Accident, Child injured Florence Park Caller reports she struck a child. No injuries. Child taken to Westchester Medical Center

June 30 Illegal Dumping, Mmaroneck Avenue Police respond to report of illegal dumping in front of a location on Mamaroneck Avenue.Building Department notified.

June 29 Truck stuck under the railroad bridge on Mamaroneck Avenue

June 29 Burglary, North Barry Avenue, Cedar Street Two incidents involving a short Hispanic man wearing a camouflage sweatshirt. In one case he was described as having taken a pool ladder, placed it against a house to look inside. A short time later he was reported attempting to break into another home.

June 28, 2023 Disorderly Conduct, Harbor Island A large group of disorderly persons forced the closure of the Firemen’s Carnival. All persons were escorted out of the park with no resistance.

June 27 Dispute, West Boston Post Road. Road rage incident that began in Larchmont area of Boston Post Road and ended near Mamaroneck High School