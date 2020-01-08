Mamaroneck Village Police Blotter

December 24, 2019 Larceny, Ogden Avenue. Complainant reports unknown person intercepted and altered a check from his account and deposited it into an unauthorized account.

December 25, 2019 Dispute, Mamaroneck Variety Store, 601 Mamaroneck Avenue. Caller states the employee is refusing to give back $5 to him for rotten food that had been purchased. Mediated at scene.

December 27, 2019 Larceny, 400 block of Centre Avenue. Complainant for reports unknown person broke into his vehicle overnight and took construction tools with approximate value of $12,000. Vehicle was parked on the street at the time of theft.

December 30, 2019 Arrest – Weapon, Mamaroneck Avenue. Following a traffic stop, a 29 year old Harrison man is charged with criminal possession of a weapon for having metal knuckle knife in his possession. He was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

December 31, 2019 Larceny, Palmer Avenue. 50 year old Mamaroneck man charged with petty larceny for taking $4.00 from vehicle not belonging to him.

December 31, 2019 Assault, 600 block of Old White Plains Road. A 47 year old Mamaroneck man reports he was punched in the face by an acquaintance. Investigation pending. Victim sustained swelling to lip, lost a tooth and one loose tooth.

January 3, 2020 Burglary, Family Deli, 626 North Barry Avenue. Complainant reports unknown person entered the establishment overnight and stole approximately $800. Investigation pending.

January 4, 2020 Larceny, Smokehouse Grill, 320 block of Mamaroneck Avenue. Complaint reports unknown person took wallet containing $150 cash and miscellaneous cards.