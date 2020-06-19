Mamaroneck Village Playgrounds Reopen

To the delight of parents and small children most of the playgrounds reopened this week in the Village of Mamaroneck. Although fences have come down and cleaning crews went to work there are new rules to abide. As society emerges from its cover cocoon, playing in the park comes with constraints.

At many other playgrounds in the area, “play at your own risk” signs are posted.

All playground visitors, including children, must maintain social distancing (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) protocols unless they are members of the same household. If within 6 feet of another individual, all playground visitors (who are over the age of two and can medically tolerate it) must wear masks that their noses and mouths. The maximum number of people in a playground at any time is 10.

Take note that when it comes to enforcement the village is not playing around. In bold red letters the village website warns “Staff from the Parks and Recreation Department as well as officers from the Police Department will be monitoring and patrolling these playgrounds at different times throughout the day to make sure the above guidelines are being followed.”

Cleanliness, disinfecting and safety are top priorities as the Village Parks Department staff will sanitize all playground equipment and surfaces every morning between 6:00am and 7:00am. In addition to disinfecting all playground equipment will be power washed on a weekly basis between 3:30pm and 7:30pm.

Basketball payers eager to get back in the game will be disappointed that at this time basketball rims on the courts are still down. Also, be advised that The Spray Ground at Stephen E. Johnston Beach at Harbor Island Park remains closed until further notice. For more information click not he following link to read the fill notice on the Village of Mamaroneck website. Village of Mamaroneck Website

In Larchmont, however, the playgrounds remain closed for the time being. According to Mayor Lorraine Walsh, “We are waiting for the county to send guidelines so we can figure out how to do this safely.”