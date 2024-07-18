Friday, July 19, 2024
Mamaroneck Tree Law Controversy Subject of NY Times Article

Trees in Memorial Park, Town of Mamaroneck – photo: Polly Kreisman

The New York Times Thursday examines the new Mamaroneck Tree law, and the resulting controversy, as covered by theLoop.

When Robert Herbst returned to his hometown about 30 miles north of New York City in 1992, he wanted his children to be immersed in the lush greenery of his childhood. But over the decades, he noticed more trees coming down to make way for bigger houses. Mr. Herbst, a lawyer, and other like-minded residents of Mamaroneck, N.Y., view the vanishing trees as a serious threat in the era of climate change. “We should be protecting trees for our own survival,” said Jacob Levitt, a dermatologist who lives in Mamaroneck. “It’s suicidal not to do it.” But some residents say they should have the right to remove any and all trees on their properties to make way for more sunlight or a home expansion, or simply because they want them gone. “People want to landscape the way they want to landscape,” said Eve Neuman, a realtor who lives in the area.   more

