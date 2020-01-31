Mamaroneck Town Property Tax Down in 2020 Budget

In the 2020 Budget for the Town of Mamaroneck, the Westchester County Property tax levy is down 1.51%, or $41,082,790, according to Westchester County Executive George Latimer’s office.

This is due, in part, to the passage of the Westchester County Property Tax Payer Protection Act.

Latimer said, “We made a commitment to freeze County property taxes, and we were able to go a bit further and cut the County’s property tax levy by $1 million. This cut impacts each community differently. I’m pleased the people of Mamaroneck were able to see a reduction in their County property tax bill of nearly 2%.”

Latimer pledged to freeze County property taxes for the next two years if he won approval for the recent sales tax hike in Albany. On August 1, 2019, the sales tax rose 1 percentage point to 8.375 percent in Westchester’s 20 villages, 19 towns and the cities of Peekskill and Rye.

Mamaroneck Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson said, “The increase in sales tax for Westchester County is ‘a win’ for the County budget and helps our Town’s budget as well, thanks to Latimer’s Taxpayer Protection Act.”