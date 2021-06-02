Mamaroneck Town Posts Survey on Madison Avenue Overhaul

Now that the Town of Mamaroneck is preparing for a Fall start to the overhaul of Madison Ave. and New Jefferson Street, in the area near the I-95 on-ramp, the Town wants to hear from residents.

Some are expressing concerns about “traffic flow and pedestrian safety at two intersections in close proximity to the project site; N. Chatsworth Ave. at Myrtle Blvd. and N. Chatsworth Ave. at New Jefferson St.”

The Town has posted an online survey for your comments.