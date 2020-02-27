Mamaroneck Town Police Nab Porch Pirate

Gotcha! The suspected porch pirate caught on camera stealing delivered items from two Mamaroneck front doorsteps was arrested Wednesday evening by Mamaroneck Town Police.

22 year old Jose Nunez Nunez (double last name is correct) is charged with two counts of petty larceny for stealing miscellaneous household items including Lysol cleaning wipes. He was caught on video from doorbell cameras at two front porches.

As seen in theLoop’s Police Blotter the alleged porch pirate was picky about the loot he desired. Police say on February 12 Nunez Nunez first rifled through packages at a house on Dante Avenue but after not finding anything to his liking he moved on to another home on Griffen Avenue where he was recorded swiping wipes.

Police continue to track down his accomplice. Mamaroneck Town Police urge any other homeowners who might have had packages stolen on February 12 to contact them at 914-681-6100. Nunez Nunez is due in court on March 9.