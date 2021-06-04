Mamaroneck Town Appoints New Town Administrator

The Town of Mamaroneck announced the selection of Meredith Robson as the new, and only the second, Town Administrator to replace long-time Town Administrator Stephen Altieri.

“Ms. Robson has worked in municipal government for 34 years and comes to the Town with extensive municipal experience and expertise. She has been the Village Manager of the Village of Ardsley since 2014 and was the City Administrator of the City of Beacon for six years prior to that. Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson said, ‘We look forward to working with Meredith who will be able to hit the ground running with her experience and skills,'” according to a Town press release.

The release says the Town received 80 applications for the position from candidates in 18 states. Four candidates were invited to Zoom interviews. The field was narrowed, and three candidates were invited to in-person interviews. Meredith Robson emerged as the top candidate and was introduced to the full board on April 26th. The Board entered into negotiations and the contract was approved by the full Board on June 2nd.

Ms. Robson said, “I am so pleased to have the opportunity to serve the Town of Mamaroneck! I am following a very successful and well-loved Town Administrator and appreciate the Town Board’s confidence in my ability to ‘take it from here’ to continue the fine work in leading the Town’s operations. I look forward to working with the Board and the staff and getting to know the community!”

Ms. Robson will officially begin August 2.