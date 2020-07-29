Mamaroneck to Reopen Hommocks Pool

Mid – heat have, Hommocks pool in Mamaroneck will reopen on Wednesday.

The pool has been closed since last Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure, but the Town of Mamaroneck was given the green light by the Westchester County Department of Health to open the pool complex, according to LoHud.

The pool shut down after an employee who was last there July 19 ended up testing positive for the virus, the town said.

The facility, will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. for the rest of the week, rather than the usual 8 pm.