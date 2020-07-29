Wednesday, July 29, 2020
81.2 F
Larchmont
Home Towns Larchmont Mamaroneck to Reopen Hommocks Pool
FeaturedTownsLarchmontMamaroneckSportsTrending

Mamaroneck to Reopen Hommocks Pool

By theLoop
155
0

Mid – heat have, Hommocks pool in Mamaroneck will reopen on Wednesday.

The pool has been closed since last Friday due to possible COVID-19 exposure, but the Town of Mamaroneck was given the green light by the Westchester County Department of Health to open the pool complex, according to LoHud.

The pool shut down after an employee who was last there July 19 ended up testing positive for the virus, the town said.

The facility, will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. for the rest of the week, rather than the usual 8 pm.

sponsored by
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleLove Triangle in New Rochelle Leads to Attempted Murder Arrest
Next articleToday’s Snapshot

RELATED ARTICLES

Larchmont

Today’s Snapshot

theLoop - 0
Pryor Manor Road - Submitted to theLoop by Doris-Patt Smith
Read more
Blotter

Love Triangle in New Rochelle Leads to Attempted Murder Arrest

Lou Young - 0
Good Samaritan turns out to be the alleged assailant.
Read more
Larchmont

Today’s Snapshot

theLoop - 0
Roses - photo by editor
Read more

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x