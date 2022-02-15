Mamaroneck To Launch Front Door Food Recycling

Food scrap bags MUST be placed in a closed (lidded) green food scrap bucket or similar container to prevent animal intrusion by 7 am Wednesday mornings. The buckets must be placed on the front steps or walkway, not on the curb or sidewalk.

The new service will be free to village residents initially, but an annual fee estimated at $52 ultimately may be required to offset fuel and labor costs. Meanwhile, apartments and condos will not be included in the pilot program. In the future, the hope is that something can be developed for those buildings, working with management companies, but a much larger fee will be required.

According to Village Manager Jerry Barberio, in order to launch the new program, the Recycling Center located opposite 313 Fayette will be closed on Wednesdays until additional staff can be hired to adjust to the new service.