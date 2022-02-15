Thursday, February 17, 2022
45.1 F
Larchmont
HomePlanet LoopMamaroneck To Launch Front Door Food Recycling
FeaturedFood & DiningHome and GardenMamaroneckNewsPlanet LoopTrendingWellness

Mamaroneck To Launch Front Door Food Recycling

By Joyce Newman
1,038
0
The Village of Mamaroneck is beginning municipal residential pick-up of food scraps beginning March 9.
 The Village has had a food scrap recycling program since June 2018, but having municipal pickup at the front door of Village residents is “a game changer that is expected to increase participation in the program,” says Ellen Silver, Chairperson, Committee on the Environment.
Pick-ups will start as part of a pilot program on Wednesday, March 9, by pre-approved list only. To get on the list, residents must call the Department of Public Works at 914-777-7745 at least 7 days before the 9th. Once on the list, collections will occur each Wednesday, unless residents decide to be removed from the list.The pilot process will continue to June 1, 2022, after which a final process will be announced.

Food scrap bags MUST be placed in a closed (lidded) green food scrap bucket or similar container to prevent animal intrusion by 7 am Wednesday mornings.  The buckets must be placed on the front steps or walkway, not on the curb or sidewalk.

The new service will be free to village residents initially, but an annual fee estimated at $52 ultimately may be required to offset fuel and labor costs. Meanwhile, apartments and condos will not be included in the pilot program. In the future, the hope is that something can be developed for those buildings, working with management companies, but a much larger fee will be required.

According to Village Manager Jerry Barberio, in order to launch the new program, the Recycling Center located opposite 313 Fayette will be closed on Wednesdays until additional staff can be hired to adjust to the new service.
Joyce Newmanhttps://joycehnewman.wordpress.com/
Joyce H. Newman is an Emmy Award-winning environmental journalist, educator, and gardener. She holds a Certificate in Horticulture from The New York Botanical Garden, and is a tour guide there.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous articleToday’s Photo: Cold, Wet European Starling
Next articleThree New Restaurants for Larchmont

RELATED ARTICLES

C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R

View Calendar

ABOUT US

The Larchmont Loop began publishing in October, 2007 when a multi- Emmy Award winning Journalist recognized the need for local news right here at home. theLoop was one of the first hyperlocal news sites in the U.S., and now receives more than 100,000 visits a month. We bring you all the news and conversation in Larchmont, Mamaroneck and the surrounding area.

FOLLOW US

© Larchmontloop | loop maintained by infiyo

MORE STORIES

Today’s Photo – Can Spring Be Far Behind?

Loop Contributor - 0