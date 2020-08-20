Saturday, August 22, 2020
Larchmont
Home Arts Mamaroneck to Create Community Mask Quilt
Mamaroneck to Create Community Mask Quilt

By theLoop
Here’s a cool idea. The Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council wants your help creating its first community-wide art installation that reflects our times.

Deadline for submissions is September 30th.
Paint a disposable face mask and drop it off at a local drop box location in the entrance of one of 4 places: Village Offices at the Regatta; Mamaroneck Library; Mamaroneck Diner; Marine Education Center at the Harbor.
Include name, address, and phone number.
Need a mask? Pick one up at the Library, 10-3 weekdays. Supply limited.
The Community Mask Quilt will eventually be displayed at the Mamaroneck Library.

2 COMMENTS

Christine Shannon
Christine Shannon
19 hours ago

Do you mean deadline is August 30th with display by labor day, September 7th? Or deadline is Sept 3oth and display will be at a later date?

0
Reply
theLoop
Author
theLoop
2 hours ago
Reply to  Christine Shannon

Good catch, thanks!

0
Reply
