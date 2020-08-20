Mamaroneck to Create Community Mask Quilt

Here’s a cool idea. The Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council wants your help creating its first community-wide art installation that reflects our times.

Deadline for submissions is September 30th.

Paint a disposable face mask and drop it off at a local drop box location in the entrance of one of 4 places: Village Offices at the Regatta; Mamaroneck Library; Mamaroneck Diner; Marine Education Center at the Harbor.

Include name, address, and phone number.

Need a mask? Pick one up at the Library, 10-3 weekdays. Supply limited.