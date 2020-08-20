Mamaroneck to Create Community Mask Quilt

Here’s a cool idea. The Village of Mamaroneck Arts Council wants your help creating its first community-wide art installation that reflects our times.
Deadline for submissions is September 30th.
Paint a disposable face mask and drop it off at a local drop box location in the entrance of one of 4 places: Village Offices at the Regatta; Mamaroneck Library; Mamaroneck Diner; Marine Education Center at the Harbor.
Include name, address, and phone number.
Need a mask? Pick one up at the Library, 10-3 weekdays. Supply limited.
The Community Mask Quilt will eventually be displayed at the Mamaroneck Library.
Do you mean deadline is August 30th with display by labor day, September 7th? Or deadline is Sept 3oth and display will be at a later date?
Good catch, thanks!