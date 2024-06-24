Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Mamaroneck to Add Crossing Guard, Safety Measures to Fatal Intersection

Police at accident scene June 20, 2024

The Village of Mamaroneck is adding a crossing guard to the intersection where a school bus struck and killed a 6-year-old boy and his mother June 20.

“Mamaroneck Avenue is a Westchester County road, and the County has agreed to adjust the timing of the light at that intersection to enhance pedestrian safety. We will also be working with the County to take other measures to improve pedestrian safety in this area and on all of Mamaroneck Avenue,” say the Mayor and Board of Trustees in a published statement.

Molly Murphy Donovan, a 43-year-old Mamaroneck resident, and her 6-year-old son, Michael Donovan Volpe, were killed after being hit by a school bus on Mamaroneck Avenue near New Street at 8:30 am Thursday, according to police. They were in the crosswalk and walking to school at the time.

The identity of the school bus driver is being withheld as this remains an active investigation. No charges are currently pending against the bus driver.

 

