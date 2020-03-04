Mamaroneck Supervisor: No Reason for Panic over Virus

As residents of the area learned Tuesday about a confirmed coronavirus case in New Rochelle, and the closure of a private school in Mamaroneck, Town Supervisor Nancy Seligson sent a message to Mamaroneck Town residents by robocall and email saying, “fear and panic will not help us and are not needed.”

Meanwhile, residents flocked to stores that were quickly selling out of sanitizer, tissues and related products. At the nearby Trader Joe’s, employees say Sunday, March 1 was one of the most crowded days they’d seen.

“Advice from State and the County says to continue your regular schedule but wash your hands often with soap and water,” Seligson’s message says. “Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash, stay home if you are not feeling well or sick and call your primary physician if you have symptoms of the virus. Please check the Town website for new information as we will update it as new information becomes available.”