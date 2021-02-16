Mamaroneck Stabbing: Man Allegedly Kills Brother

Schuyler Werner, victim

Vitaly Werner, the accused





A Mamaroneck family faces the tragedy of a young man accused of killing his older brother.

Police officially released the name of the victim, 25 year old Schuyler Werner, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his younger brother, 23 year old Vitaly Werner.

Village of Mamaroneck Police have not released details of what led to the deadly attack Tuesday, February 9 at the suspect’s apartment located at 300 Richbell Road, Mamaroneck.

Police were called to the apartment building, where they found Schuyler with a stab wound to the chest. He later died at Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital. Police arrested the victim’s brother, Vitaly Werner, who was charged with felony First Degree Murder, and released from Westchester County Jail after posting bail.

No one at the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office could be reached for further information.

Last week, The Loop exclusively reported that the assailant and victim were brothers. According to his Facebook page, Schuyler (pronounced SKY-lar), was a student at Westchester Community College. Vitaly is listed as a 2016 graduate of Mamaroneck High School.