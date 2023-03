The 11th annual Mamaroneck St. Patrick’s Day Parade took place Sunday, May 19 along Mamaroneck Avenue, with hundreds in attendance.

The focus of the parade, according to organizers, is to promote Irish heritage and the American Immigrant Experience in the Sound Shore Community and to provide college scholarships to local students. The goal each year is to produce celebrate the great contributions of Irish and other American Immigrant Heritage in the Sound Shore area.