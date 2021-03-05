Mamaroneck Schools to Resume In-Person Learning April 8

Citing nine months of data showing low transmission rates in schools and decreased regional positivity rates, Mamaroneck District Schools will resume full time in-person learning April 8.

Social distancing, masks and other protocols will continue to be enforced.

In addition, says Superintendent Robert Shaps in a letter to parents, “an increasing number of our teachers, administrators and educational personnel have completed and/or are enrolled in the vaccine program.”

He adds, “Resuming full time in-person learning now puts us in a better position for fall. It is our strongest conviction that bringing students back full time now, with some time to become accustomed again to the classroom environment prior to the end of the school year, will help ease the transition for students when they return in September.”

A full remote option will still be available to students who wish to stay home.