Coming Up: Open House for Mamaroneck Schools’ Co-Op Program – July 23

Do you know about the Co-Op Summer Enrichment Program?

Co-Op Summer Enrichment is a Mamaroneck School District program led by The STEM Alliance with support from local municipalities and community philanthropy. Co-Op provides 5 weeks of academic & recreational experiences for 200+ students from all 4 Mamaroneck School District elementary schools. The program serves mostly families who cannot afford to attend other local summer programs. Join them for one (or both!) of the below opportunities: