Coming Up: Open House for Mamaroneck Schools’ Co-Op Program – July 23

Do you know about the Co-Op Summer Enrichment Program?
Co-Op Summer Enrichment is a Mamaroneck School District program led by The STEM Alliance with support from local municipalities and community philanthropy. Co-Op provides 5 weeks of academic & recreational experiences for 200+ students from all 4 Mamaroneck School District elementary schools. The program serves mostly families who cannot afford to attend other local summer programs. Join them for one (or both!) of the below opportunities:
- Co-Op Community Open House – Please join on July 23 from 9-11am at Mamaroneck Avenue School for a chance to visit and learn more about the program. This is a unique moment for you to see first-hand the impact that this program has on the community. You can RSVP here!
- Co-Op Volunteerism – Reading Nook & Math Cave – Linked here are many available slots to volunteer at Co-Op in either the Reading Nook or the Math Cave. Sign up and find out more information here!