Friday, July 19, 2024
79.6 F
Larchmont
HomeKidsComing Up: Open House for Mamaroneck Schools' Co-Op Program - July 23
Featured

Coming Up: Open House for Mamaroneck Schools’ Co-Op Program – July 23

theLoop
theLoop
Comments 0
Post Views: 55
STEM Program – photo:Amanda Lai

Do you know about the Co-Op Summer Enrichment Program?

Co-Op Summer Enrichment is a Mamaroneck School District program led by The STEM Alliance with support from local municipalities and community philanthropy. Co-Op provides 5 weeks of academic & recreational experiences for 200+ students from all 4 Mamaroneck School District elementary schools. The program serves mostly families who cannot afford to attend other local summer programs. Join them for one (or both!) of the below opportunities:
  1. Co-Op Community Open House – Please join on July 23 from 9-11am at Mamaroneck Avenue School for a chance to visit and learn more about the program. This is a unique moment for you to see first-hand the impact that this program has on the community. You can RSVP here!
  2. Co-Op Volunteerism – Reading Nook & Math Cave – Linked here are many available slots to volunteer at Co-Op in either the Reading Nook or the Math Cave. Sign up and find out more information here!
theLoop
theLoophttps://www.larchmontloop.com
theLoop has been the Sound Shore area's online source of news, information and conversation since 2007.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Previous article
Glue Trap Used to Steal Mail in Mamaroneck, Other Villages
Next article
Mamaroneck Tree Law Controversy Subject of NY Times Article

RELATED ARTICLES

• C O M M U N I T Y • C A L E N D A R •

View Calendar

EDITOR PICKS

Popular Posts

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

theLoop was born in September 2007 and soon after emerged as a national leader in hyperlocal news. theLoop receives more than 100,000 visits a month and brings readers news and happenings in and around Larchmont and Mamaroneck.

Contact us: editor@larchmontloop.com

FOLLOW US

© theloop | Website created and managed by Hashif

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x