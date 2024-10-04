Mamaroneck Schools New Cellphone Policy: Pro and Con

With the new school year, new cellphone policies are in place at Mamaroneck High School and at Hommocks Middle School.

At Hommocks, the 6th to 8th grade students are required to keep their phones in “pouches” throughout the school day, with “no ability to retrieve them,” according to Mamaroneck Schools Spokesperson Jacqueline Burton.

The policy is intended to curb texting, social media scrolling and other internet usage that is potentially distracting to many students fin the classroom.

“They can leave them in their lockers or carry them around,” Burton says, but they are not to be used during the school day and must stay in the bags.

if a parent and child need to get in touch, she says, a call can be made or received in the main office.

The policy is “consistent with schools throughout the County and the State,” Burton says.

At Mamaroneck High School, phones are required to be put away during class, and it is up to the individual teacher whether or not to require students to place their phones in a rack, much like a shoe rack, known as “phone day care” to some.

“I think it’s great, it’s there in case she needs it,” says one parent of her High School daughter, “but she’s not being distracted by it.”

Some parents are not so sure. “What if there’s another lockdown?” says one. How is he supposed to get in touch with me?”

School officials say that in the case of an emergency, information would immediately be sent out to the school community.

We reached out to Mamaroneck Schools Superintendent Charles B. Sampson to ask about cellphone use during an emergency situation, but he has not returned our call.

And there are always kids who find a way to buck the system. A High School freshman tells us, “I get why they do it and I think it’s a good way to get away from screens but kids still find a way around it by giving them just a phone case or a fake phone.”