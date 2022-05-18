Mamaroneck Schools Election Results

Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Residents in the Mamaroneck School District will soon see an estimated increased tax levy of about 2.4 percent, after approval by voters Tuesday of the 2021-22 budget.

Here are official results.

The school budget is $149,662,400 with a 3.26 percent increase over the 2021 -2022 spending package.

Two board of education seats for three-year terms were also on the ballot. The newly-elected BOE trustees are Athena Belsito-Maikish and Amy Nofal.

