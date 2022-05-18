Mamaroneck Schools Election Results

Residents in the Mamaroneck School District will soon see an estimated increased tax levy of about 2.4 percent, after approval by voters Tuesday of the 2021-22 budget.
The school budget is $149,662,400 with a 3.26 percent increase over the 2021 -2022 spending package.
Two board of education seats for three-year terms were also on the ballot. The newly-elected BOE trustees are Athena Belsito-Maikish and Amy Nofal.
