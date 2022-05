Voters in the Mamaroneck School District will choose from among three candidates to fill two open seats on the Mamaroneck School Board on May 17.

Learn more about the candidates at the forum that was hosted by the League of Women Voters and LMC Media, below.

Candidates’ Websites and Events:

Athena Belsito-Maikish: https://www.athenaforschoolboard.com

Amy Nofal: https://www.amynofalforschoolboard.com

Angelique Shingler: https://www.angeliqueforschoolboard.com

