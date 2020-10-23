Mamaroneck, Rye Neck and New Rochelle School Covid Numbers

The New York State Health Dept. shows the Mamaroneck and Rye Neck School Districts in have a total of 20 active covid cases as of Oct. 21., and New Rochelle reporting an additional 4.

The State requires positive cases to isolate for 10 days and for contacts, those who were in contact with the case within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms, to quarantine for 14 days. Contact tracers generally reach out to those affected.

The Mamaroneck School District has 10 lab-reported positive Covid cases, six students and four staff, as of Oct. 21.

Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School carries the brunt of these; 5 students and 2 teachers/staff have tested positive. Murray Avenue School has one case, a student, and Mamaroneck High School shows two teachers/staff.

The Rye Neck School District also shows 10 testing positive (students and teachers/staff), with cases distributed between Rye Neck High School (2 cases), Rye Neck Middle School (3), F.E. Bellows Elementary School (3), and Daniel Warren Elementary (2).

New Rochelle shows a total of 4, with 2 at New Rochelle High School, 1 at Davis Elementary and 1 at Columbus Elementary.

For more information: schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov/

Health screening guidelines for schools